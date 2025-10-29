Like a teenage love drama: Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney visiting Donald Trump (right) in Washington on October 7. Image: Keystone

A commercial paid for by a Canadian province has really upset Donald Trump. The fact that he broke off trade talks and increased tariffs as a result has achieved the opposite of what he wanted: The clip featuring Ronald Reagan was viewed 11.4 billion times.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Canadian commercial on US TV in which Ronald Reagan rants about tariffs infuriates Donald Trump.

The US President has therefore broken off bilateral trade talks and imposed a further ten percent tariff.

Trump claims that Reagan "loved" tariffs and his foundation also sides with the incumbent president.

Streisand effect: The clip was viewed 11.4 billion times. Many have engaged with Reagan's opposition to tariffs. Show more

They are a couple who avoid each other. Despite being invited to virtually the same party because of the APEC summit, the two avoid each other. "I don't want to meet with him," Donald Trump says defiantly about Mark Carney on October 27. "I won't be meeting with him for quite a while."

And the Canadian prime minister? Making eyes at others: Carney is due to meet President Xi Jinping this week. He is banking on a bilateral restart - even if it takes time to rebuild the relationship, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The man child in the Oval got his feelings hurt, so he is punishing the American people with higher costs. pic.twitter.com/VmAdfOEMY7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 25, 2025

What sounds like a teenage love drama is actually the new low point of a strange trade war. It's not even Mark Carney's fault: it was Doug Ford who incurred Donald Trump's wrath when he placed an advertisement on US TV. The Premier of the Canadian state of Ontario hit a nerve.

"AI or something"

In the clip, the late US President Ronald Reagan rails against tariffs. This in turn annoys Donald Trump so much that he not only announces the termination of trade talks with Canada via Truth Social, but also further tariffs of ten percent.

"They cheated on an ad," Trump complains. "Reagan loved tariffs, and they say he didn't. I think it was AI or something. They cheated badly. Canada was caught cheating on a commercial. Can you believe that?"

Trump: "They cheated on a commercial. Ronald Reagan loved tariffs and they said he didn't. And I guess it was AI or something. They cheated badly. Canada got caught cheating on a commercial. Can you believe it?" pic.twitter.com/3EzUEsDbxW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2025

The 79-year-old believes he is in the right because the Ronald Reagan Foundation is also protesting against the clip. However, as with the Barabara Streisand effect, this has the opposite effect: in 2003, the Hollywood actress sued a photographer for 50 million for aerial photos of her house - making his photos famous in the process.

Streisand effect: clip collects 11.4 billion views

The same applies to the Canadian Reagan commercial, which according to Ford has already been viewed 11.4 billion times and has even reached foreign countries such as the UK and India. And, of course, Trump's headwinds are prompting fact-checkers to disprove that the Canadians are playing it wrong.

The quotes are simply not in chronological order, but his warning about tariffs is genuine. And so Trump makes sure that in October 2025 people watch "President Reagan's radio address on free and fair trade from April 25, 1987" on YouTube. Without any AI.

But can you believe it? That doesn't bother Donald Trump: "One of the most difficult countries is Canada," Trump adds on his way to Asia on Air Force One. "As much as I love Canada and the people of Canada, they have a lot of bad representatives!"

"Well, I don't like that"

The Reagan Foundation "got" the Canadians, Trump repeated. "It was totally the opposite of what they said. So, I don't like that. You can't do that. They shouldn't have done it." The ad was pulled, but only after two days.

🤥 JUST NOW: Trump again lied about the Canada ad (using the @reaganfoundation as cover) PBS: “The overall message doesn’t misrepresent Reagan’s views on tariffs”



[image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 27. Oktober 2025 um 16:41

In fact, Ontario allowed the commercial to run during the World Series in baseball and has paused airing it since October 27 so as not to jeopardize any Canadian-American talks in Asia. Instead, Premier Doug Ford is visiting various US broadcasters to repeat his message that they should cooperate again.

Trump: "Ronald Reagan loved tariffs. He used them sparingly, which he probably made a mistake on that ... trade wasn't his strong suit ... Canada shouldn't have done it ... I don't know when [the new tariff] is gonna kick in. We'll see. But I really don't want to discuss it."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 27. Oktober 2025 um 12:55

Will Trump be softened? Based on his course so far, that is not to be expected: In July, he raised tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 percent. For some goods, they are at 50 percent. It is still unclear when the latest ten percent increase will come into force.

Mexico as a counter-example

In contrast, the White House is treating its southern neighbor quite differently: shortly before the expiry of another tariff deadline, the United States and Mexico agreed to extend their trade talks.

Enten: "Canada is far more popular than Donald Trump is here in the United States. The net popularity of Canada is +49. Trump is -10. We're talking about Canada coming out nearly 60 points ahead on the net popularity ratings versus Donald Trump here in the US"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 27. Oktober 2025 um 14:56

Both sides have agreed to continue negotiations for a few more weeks, said Mexican head of state Claudia Sheinbaum after a telephone call with Trump. The talks are about the abolition of 54 trade barriers for the import of US products that Washington is demanding from Mexico.