Fishermen, fish farmers and suppliers who earn their living from tilapia fish in the Chinese city of Maoming are fearing for their jobs. The reason: Donald Trump's increased customs duties.

Nicole Agostini

In the Chinese city of Maoming, thousands of people make a living from fish farming. The residents farm tilapia, a freshwater fish that is particularly popular in the United States. Over 70 percent of their production is exported to the USA.

People who work in aquaculture are particularly affected by Donald Trump's increase in customs duties. Watch the video to find out what consequences this will have for these people in China.

