Increased customs duties Trump's tariff policy threatens Chinese fish farming

Nicole Agostini

26.4.2025

Fishermen, fish farmers and suppliers who earn their living from tilapia fish in the Chinese city of Maoming are fearing for their jobs. The reason: Donald Trump's increased customs duties.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • China is the world's largest producer of farmed tilapia.
  • The fish is bred in the Chinese city of Maoming, for example, and processed into fillets. Over 70 percent of production is then exported to the USA.
  • Since US President Donald Trump raised tariffs, this has had a drastic impact on those affected by fish farming in China.
In the Chinese city of Maoming, thousands of people make a living from fish farming. The residents farm tilapia, a freshwater fish that is particularly popular in the United States. Over 70 percent of their production is exported to the USA.

People who work in aquaculture are particularly affected by Donald Trump's increase in customs duties. Watch the video to find out what consequences this will have for these people in China.

