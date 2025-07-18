Members of the National Guard in Los Angeles: many have nothing to do. Keystone/AP Photo/Wally Skalij

Around half of the National Guard in Los Angeles is being withdrawn again following US President Donald Trump's order. The large-scale mobilization is losing support: there is nothing to do on the ground and dissatisfaction is growing among the soldiers.

Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass call for withdrawal, while Washington insists the mission is necessary.

Six soldiers report declining morale, doubt the legitimacy of the mission and think about quitting. Show more

When the first military convoys rolled into Los Angeles in June, President Donald Trump justified the deployment with "violent riots" following controversial immigration raids. Around 4,800 soldiers were deployed - including 4,100 members of the California National Guard, which actually reports to the governor, as well as 700 marines.

The operation now looks like an oversized standby program. Observers report tent cities on the Los Alamitos base, where soldiers play football, listen to music or scroll on cell phones. "There's just nothing to do," one Marine complained to theLos AngelesTimes outside a federal building in Westwood. According to sources close to Governor Newsom, only about 3 percent of the force is actually deployed on a daily basis. In the meantime, around half of the troops have been redeployed.

At the same time, political criticism is growing. Newsom accuses Trump of withdrawing forces from urgently needed tasks such as fighting forest fires for "show purposes". L.A. Mayor Karen Bass complains that the soldiers have been torn away from their families and jobs for weeks - without there being any incidents on the ground.

Clear words also came from the ranks of the National Guard itself. Six soldiers and officers told theNew York Timesabout their doubts: they did not want to be involved in raids against migrants, felt like "political pawns" and feared long-term damage to the troops' reputation.

"I don't want to point a gun at citizens of this country," one soldier told the newspaper anonymously. Another described how he would rather have been arrested than take part in a planned raid.

According to the governor's office, more than 50 soldiers have already signaled that they will not extend their service - a historically high figure. According to the newspaper, there is a lot of rumbling behind the scenes. At least 105 soldiers have sought psychological support and two commanders have been transferred due to criticism of the deployment. According to internal reports: "Some soldiers were so frustrated that there were several reports of them relieving themselves in Humvees (armored combat vehicles) and showers."

Although Northern Command emphasizes that the mission is only intended to protect federal buildings and secure operations, even within the Pentagon there is debate about its usefulness. Experts warn of a dangerous precedent: deploying the military domestically without the need for disasters or unrest could undermine fundamental rights.

It remains to be seen how long the deployment will last. Some of the troops have now been withdrawn and further decisions are expected. For many soldiers, one thing is clear: they only want one thing - to finally get back to their actual tasks.