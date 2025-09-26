After threatening other opponents, US President Donald Trump went off to play golf. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

It is already well known that as President of the USA, Trump targets people he classifies as political enemies. Now he has dramatically escalated this campaign by having James Comey prosecuted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump already hinted several times during the election campaign that he would take action against his opponents.

In his second term in office, he is now implementing his retaliation campaign with unprecedented severity.

With the indictment of former FBI chief and Trump opponent James Comey, the president's vendetta has reached a new high point.

He put his Attorney General under massive pressure to bring about the indictment. Show more

US President Donald Trump is waging an unprecedented campaign of retaliation against his opponents. The vendetta reached a new peak when his Department of Justice brought charges against one of Trump's long-standing opponents: former FBI chief James Comey. The accusation: he lied to the US Congress during a testimony in 2020. The president also expanded his efforts to classify certain groups as "domestic terrorist organizations".

Just a few days ago, Trump publicly demanded that his Attorney General Pam Bondi take action. He also appointed his former private attorney Lindsey Halligan as the highest-ranking prosecutor in the US state of Virginia. Hours before the Comey indictment, Trump signed a document instructing his administration to prosecute supporters of so-called "left-wing terrorism". Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that there was a vast conspiracy of nonprofit organizations and activists with ties to the Democratic Party aiming to fund violent protests.

Trump's campaign of retaliation began soon after his return to power in January. Critics see this as an abuse of power. They say it threatens retaliation against any American who dares to criticize the president. "Donald Trump has made it clear that he intends to weaponize our justice system to punish and silence his critics," said Democratic US Senator Mark Warner.

New prosecutor, new charges

The indictment against Comey came less than a week after Trump entrusted a confidante with the top prosecutor post in Virginia. His previous choice for the post was removed because the man had proven not compliant enough with Trump's demands to indict his enemies.

Warner said: "Such interference is a dangerous abuse of power. Our system relies on prosecutors making decisions based on evidence and the law, not because of the personal grudge of a politician determined to get revenge."

Before taking office again, Trump was the first ex-president of the USA to be convicted of a criminal offense - for falsifying business documents with the aim of concealing hush money payments to cover up an alleged affair. Trump won the presidential election in November, although he had other legal troubles - over his alleged withholding of confidential information after leaving the presidency in 2021 and his role in not recognizing his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. This is alleged to have ultimately contributed to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol building.

This week, Trump signed an executive order classifying groups known under the umbrella term Antifa (short for "anti-fascists") as a domestic terrorist organization. The document he signed on Thursday went one step further, targeting liberal-leaning groups and donors.

The measure "represents a significant abuse of power," said Caitlin Legacki of the organization Americans Against Government Censorship. The group has set itself the task of taking action against the Trump administration's use of the US federal authorities as a weapon against political rivals. The Comey case "reeks of vindictive goals," Legacki said.

Comey: "I am innocent"

Comey said in a video address on Thursday evening that he was innocent. However, he said he knew that "standing up to Donald Trump" would have its price. Trump himself celebrated Comey's indictment. There is now "justice in America", he announced.

Trump has pressured prosecutors to take action against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is accused of mortgage fraud, in addition to Comey. James had initiated a major civil fraud case against Trump. Trump Secretary Bondi appointed a special prosecutor in August to investigate allegations against James and Democratic U.S. Senator Adam Schiff - whom Trump also considers an adversary. James and Schiff have denied wrongdoing.

The Justice Department is also investigating mortgage fraud allegations against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Cook successfully prevailed in court against Trump's efforts to have her fired. She accuses Trump of wanting to undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve with her dismissal. Trump has since appealed to the US Supreme Court to get permission to fire Cook.

Secret Service protection withdrawn

Trump has also withdrawn Secret Service protection from his Democratic rival in the last presidential election, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of former President Joe Biden's family. He also withdrew protection for former associates of his who had fallen out of favor with him. These include former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Trump administration has either fired or reassigned federal officials, including prosecutors involved in cases against Trump. The Justice Department has removed Comey's daughter Maurene from her position as a prosecutor in New York. Maurene Comey has filed a lawsuit against this, arguing that the dismissal was politically motivated.

Just last weekend, Trump vented his frustration with Bondi on social media and demanded that the Attorney General press ahead with charges against James Comey, James and Schiff. "We can't delay this any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.