5.01 am

The US Congress in Washington is set to confirm Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. What is normally an unspectacular, formal act was thwarted four years ago by an unprecedented excess of violence. Back then, Trump was the loser - and angry supporters stormed the Capitol to prevent the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden from being sealed.

No one doubts Trump's triumph in November. He clearly prevailed against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, who, as the incumbent Vice President, must make his election victory official. The winter weather forecast for the US capital, with snow and ice, could cause complications. But although otherwise it looks like an orderly day in Congress: The memories of that time linger.

Rioters - incited by a speech by Trump - had broken through security barricades and smashed windows in droves. They had forced their way into meeting rooms and offices. Police officers desperately tried to defend themselves against the overwhelming force of the intruders. Members of parliament had to flee to safety from the attackers - and with them the documents containing the election results. Five people died as a result of the riots. Many of the attackers were later convicted.

While there are hardly any traces of the violence left in the parliament building itself, the increased security measures outside will be a reminder of what happened back then. The area has been cordoned off with concrete elements and fences. There will be more patrols and more officers than usual on duty.

The head of the Capitol Police, Thomas Manager, said: "The eyes of the world will be on the US Capitol on January 6. The environment for elected officials across the country has become increasingly threatening in recent years, so we can't take any chances when it comes to protecting members of Congress."