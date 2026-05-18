Apparently has taken an extraterrestrial prisoner: US President Donald Trump. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump is pushing ahead with his space staging. In new AI-generated images, he presents himself as the leader of a futuristic space force and even poses next to an alien.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has published numerous AI images on Truth Social showing him as the leader of a space army.

One image in particular featuring a bound alien is attracting attention and fueling speculation about Trump's fascination with UFOs and extraterrestrials.

At the beginning of May, his administration published secret UFO files from the Pentagon for the first time. Show more

With a shackled alien at his side, a futuristic space army behind him and explosions on Earth, Donald Trump once again caused a stir on Monday night. The US President published almost 20 AI-generated images and videos on his Truth Social platform that portray him as the commander-in-chief of a military space force.

One motif in particular stands out: Trump poses next to a naked alien that has apparently been arrested.

The bizarre series of images fits in with a development that has been emerging for months: Trump seems to be cultivating an increasing fascination with UFOs, extraterrestrials and military scenarios in space. During his first term in office, he founded the United States Space Force, a separate space branch of the US military. Now he is using AI-generated images to build on this vision - including space soldiers, laser attacks from orbit and futuristic battlefields.

🚨 President Trump just released: An image of him PRESSING THE RED BUTTON at Space Force, with HUGE explosions



"Target DESTROYED"



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MSkOVLPTNL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

"What the hell is going on here?"

But Trump's interest in extraterrestrial phenomena is no longer limited to weird social media posts. At the beginning of May, his government published previously secret UFO files for the first time. The Pentagon posted more than 160 documents and images of so-called "unidentified anomalous phenomena" online. These include black and white images of unidentified flying objects as well as earlier secret documents from various authorities.

Trump had previously announced the publication himself. He wrote on Truth Social that he had instructed his government to release files on "extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena and unidentified flying objects". According to Trump, Americans should now ask themselves the question: "WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON HERE? Have fun and enjoy it!"

The Pentagon also argued for transparency in the publication. Previous governments had tried to scare off the public or play down UFO reports. Now the public should be able to see for themselves. Defense Minister Pete Hegseth explained that the secret files had "fueled legitimate speculation for a long time".

Video from the department