US President Trump visits the Fed with Fed Chairman Powell. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

After a series of attacks on the US Federal Reserve, President Donald Trump could feel a modicum of satisfaction on Wednesday. For the second time in six weeks, the Fed is likely to cut its key interest rate.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Federal Reserve is likely to cut its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points - to between 3.75 and 4.0 percent.

President Trump has been pushing for a drastic cut of three percentage points for months.

Important economic data is missing due to the budget freeze - the Fed is poking around in the fog. Show more

The interest rate decision that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wants to announce in Washington on Wednesday is like poking in the fog this time. This is because the government has not published important economic data, such as unemployment figures, for the past three weeks due to the budget freeze in the USA, the so-called shutdown. In normal times, these are the basis for Fed consultations.

But under Trump, little is normal in the USA. Only official inflation figures are available. The annualized inflation rate rose to 3.0% in September, as announced by the Department of Labor in Washington on Friday. This is a whole percentage point above the Fed's target of 2.0 percent and would actually argue against a rate cut.

However, according to its mandate, the Fed should not only take inflation into account, but also the situation on the labor market. This had deteriorated according to the latest available figures from August. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent, the highest level since 2021, and only around 22,000 jobs were created. This speaks for a rate cut.

"The relative weakness of the labor market weighs more heavily in the assessment of the situation than the robustness of growth and the moderate rise in inflation," explains Dirk Schumacher, Chief Economist at the German investment and development bank KfW. Against this backdrop, statements by members of the US Federal Reserve "leave little doubt that a further interest rate cut is imminent".

However, the interest rate cut is unlikely to be massive, as Trump has called for, but rather a cautious 0.25 percentage points, to a range between 3.75 and 4.0 percent. At least that is what many stock market traders and analysts expect.

Trump partially reshuffles Fed leadership

However, Trump is unlikely to be satisfied. The President has been calling for a drastic interest rate cut of a full three percentage points for months. The real estate tycoon argues that potential home buyers and other borrowers could benefit from the cheap money.

What Trump is hiding: Repaying the national debt would also become cheaper. The budget deficit has risen to an all-time high of 38 trillion dollars (almost 33 trillion euros) in the first nine months of his second term in office, as the Treasury Department announced last week - a figure with twelve zeros.

To make it easier to push through his interest rate cut demand, Trump has installed his former economic advisor Stephen Miran on the Fed board. The President has also dismissed Lisa Cook, the only black woman on the Fed Board of Governors. However, Cook is legally defending herself against the dismissal. At the beginning of October, she won a victory on points against Trump: the Supreme Court stopped her dismissal, at least for the time being.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly called Fed Chairman Jerome Powell a "moron" and a "loser" and even threatened to sack him if key interest rates do not fall significantly. Powell, who was nominated by Trump himself in 2017, has so far remained stoic. "We remain determined to maintain our independence," he said at the last Fed meeting in mid-September.