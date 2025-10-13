  1. Residential Customers
During his speech in the Knesset Tumult during Trump speech - MPs escorted out of the chamber

Sven Ziegler

13.10.2025

While Donald Trump was speaking, there was a brief scandal: two Israeli MPs interrupted the President with a protest. The incident ended quickly - and Trump commented on it in his own way.

13.10.2025, 13:32

13.10.2025, 13:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Disruptive action during Trump speech in Israeli parliament.
  • Several MPs are taken out of the hall.
Show more

Trump is still in the middle of his speech when he is suddenly interrupted by two protesters. They were apparently MPs Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, who were also holding up protest signs. They were immediately taken out of the room. "That was very efficient", Trump honored the action.

You can see the scene in the video.

