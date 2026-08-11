Countless theories and no charges: The murder of Tupac Shakur remained unsolved for decades. Now the trial is set to begin in Las Vegas—against a man who is said to have reignited the case himself.

In 1996, Tupac was shot and killed at the age of just 25.

Here's what it's all about Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996 and died at the age of 25.

Thirty years after the murder, the first trial is set to begin against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is now 63 years old.

The district attorney's office accuses Davis of organizing Tupac's murder and providing the murder weapon. Summary created with

Three decades ago, hip-hop superstar Tupac Shakur was murdered. Many theories have swirled around his death, but no arrests or charges were ever made—until now. For the first time, a man is standing trial for Tupac’s murder.

What happened back then?

On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur and hip-hop producer Suge Knight got into a confrontation with Orlando Anderson, a member of the Southside Crips gang. Tupac, Knight, and several of their companions beat Anderson up in a hotel lobby.

Anderson is said to have robbed a mutual friend of theirs shortly before, along with some gang members. The altercation was eventually broken up by security personnel. Tupac Shakur, Suge Knight, and their bodyguards got back in the car and headed home.

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As they stopped at a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them and someone fired a shot. Tupac was hit by several bullets; six days later, he succumbed to his serious injuries in the hospital. He was only 25 years old. To this day, he is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time.

Who is on trial?

The trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, now 63, began Monday in Las Vegas. He is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, with whom Tupac had gotten into a confrontation on the night of the incident. Orlando Anderson is considered the prime suspect but was never charged. In 1998, at the age of 23, he was shot and killed himself.

Duane Davis was arrested in 2023. The prosecution accuses him of organizing the murder and providing the murder weapon. Davis has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last about a month.

What are the alleged motives for the crime?

Revenge for the previous altercation. Gang rivalries are also said to have played a role. The Mob Piru Bloods and the South Side Compton Crips were rival gangs from Compton, a suburb of Los Angeles. Although Tupac Shakur himself is not believed to have been a gang member, he was closely associated with the Mob Piru Bloods through his label, Death Row Records.

Duane Davis, who is now facing charges, was a leading member of the South Side Compton Cribs; his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was also a member of the gang.

The rivalry between the gangs had been going on since the 1970s—long before Tupac's murder. The feud stemmed from, among other things, drugs, territorial disputes, and personal feuds.

Why is the trial only taking place now?

For decades, there was no real progress in the investigation, but plenty of rumors. Tupac Shakur himself and his companions are also said not to have helped solve the crime.

The first police officer to arrive at the scene later recounted that Tupac had still been responsive at the time. “I asked, ‘Who shot you?’” the officer recounted years later in the magazine 'Rolling Stone' years later. “He looked at me, took a breath to get the words out, and opened his mouth—and I thought he was actually going to cooperate. And then the words came: ‘Fuck you.’”

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is said to have ordered the murder of Tupac Shakur. AP Pool Las Vegas Sun

Music producer Suge Knight also refused to make a statement. “I’m not paid to solve murder cases,” he reportedly said.

Then, three years ago, authorities in Nevada announced an arrest. “We had long known roughly how the crime had unfolded,” a homicide detective said at a press conference. “The only thing missing was the evidence.” The defendant provided that evidence himself.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis wrote a book in 2019 that dealt, among other things, with the murder of Tupac. The blurb for *Compton Street Legend* states: “The notorious Suge Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records, and I are the only living eyewitnesses to the fatal altercation on the Las Vegas Strip between the occupants of our two vehicles.”

This triggered a new investigation, according to authorities. Investigators believe the actual shooter is no longer alive. However, they say the defendant is still partly responsible for the murder, as he is alleged to have instigated the murder and provided the weapon. If convicted, the 63-year-old faces a life sentence.