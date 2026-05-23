Guillaume Scheurer meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shortly after taking office as ambassador in August 2024. Picture: Imago

Relations between Bern and Ankara go back more than a hundred years. Today, Switzerland and Turkey work together in areas such as migration. At the same time, Ambassador Guillaume Scheurer sees Turkey as a key player for Europe's stability.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Ambassador Guillaume Scheurer describes relations between Switzerland and Turkey as stable, diverse and strategically important.

Due to its geographical location and its role in NATO, Turkey plays a central role in Europe's security and the regional balance.

At the same time, the conflicts in the Middle East have had a noticeable impact on the Turkish economy. Show more

Turkey is the focus of international debate due to its geopolitical role between Europe, the Middle East and Russia. Guillaume Scheurer, Swiss Ambassador to Turkey, talks about bilateral relations between Bern and Ankara, Turkey's role in NATO and the impact of the conflicts in the Middle East on the Turkish economy.

How long have diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Turkey existed?

Guillaume Scheurer: Diplomatic relations between the two nations began at the end of the 19th century with the opening of an Ottoman representation in Bern in 1899. A treaty of friendship was then signed in 1925. The following year, the young Turkish Republic also adopted the Swiss Civil Code and the Code of Obligations almost unchanged. Finally, Switzerland opened a legation in Istanbul in 1928.

I would also like to point out that last year we organized several events in Switzerland and Turkey to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship. So, in short, bilateral relations between the two countries have gradually developed.

How would you describe the relationship between the two countries today?

It is a solid, long-standing and multifaceted relationship based on regular dialog and significant economic exchanges. The two countries therefore frequently exchange views on issues such as security, research, innovation and migration. The presence of a significant Turkish community in Switzerland also promotes contacts.

Swiss Refugee Council (SFH) notes that the human rights situation in Turkey has deteriorated since the attempted coup in July 2016. To what extent can the Swiss authorities help to reverse this trend?

As with all countries, we pursue an approach based on dialog and cooperation. In this sense, we address a variety of issues, especially those related to human rights, in the multilateral bodies of which Switzerland and Turkey are members. I am thinking in particular of the Council of Europe, the OSCE(Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, editor's note), but also quite simply of our bilateral exchanges.

We are therefore trying to make a constructive contribution to the exchange with our Turkish partners through these various channels. In general, Switzerland is convinced that progress in the area of human rights can only be achieved through open bilateral dialog.

«Turkey occupies a strategic position» Guillaume Scheurer Swiss Ambassador to Turkey

Geographically speaking, Turkey is located at the interface between the conflict zones of the war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East. What role does it play as a NATO member in the midst of this turmoil?

Turkey's regional environment is indeed very complex. As a large country spanning two continents and the second largest military force in NATO, Turkey occupies a strategic position and maintains diverse relations with its many neighbors.

All of this enables it to be a key player in the regional balance and in European security. Moreover, Turkey is increasingly trying to make a name for itself as an important mediator.

So is Turkey more of a reliable ally for Switzerland and Europe than an unpredictable partner?

Turkey is an important and reliable partner for Switzerland in a long-standing relationship that has become even stronger since the war against Ukraine. It is a key partner in areas such as security, trade, energy and migration.

This partnership takes place within a pragmatic framework that takes into account the priorities of both sides, even if it is clear that there is an increasing convergence of interests.

What impact do the tensions in the Middle East have on the Turkish economy?

As for almost all countries in the world without exception, these regional conflicts have an impact on several sectors of the Turkish economy. All of this contributes to a more complicated and uncertain economic environment, particularly through the impact on energy costs, trade and supply chains, which ultimately affects inflation.

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