While Islamist rebels in Syria are driving the government troops forward in their rapid advance, Turkey remains attentively on the sidelines. It is pursuing its own interests.

Turkey has a 911-kilometer border with Syria. The Syrian civil war is putting a strain on it, especially with refugees.

Recently, Ankara has sought reconciliation with Assad in order to reduce the threat posed by Kurdish militias.

The last thing Turkey wants is a Kurdish-controlled autonomous region on its border.

The rebel offensive could also exacerbate tensions between Turkey and Assad's supporters - Iran and Russia. Show more

The rebel campaign in Syria is being driven by the jihadist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and an umbrella organization of Syrian militias supported by Turkey. Nevertheless, Turkish government representatives claim that Ankara is not taking part in the offensive. "These laborious marches that are taking place throughout the region are not what we want," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday. He had offered Assad the opportunity to jointly determine the future of Syria. But Assad had turned it down.

Turkey has a 911-kilometer border with Syria and has been one of the most important supporters of groups seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

A look at the risks and opportunities for Turkey in light of recent developments:

Ankara's interests

The Syrian civil war is also a burden for Turkey. The conflict has resulted in more than three million refugees from the civil war. Recently, Ankara has sought reconciliation with Assad in order to reduce the threat to Turkey from Kurdish militias and ensure the safe return of refugees. Assad has rejected the overtures.

The last thing Turkey wants is a Kurdish-controlled autonomous region on its border. Its troops have repeatedly advanced into Syria since 2016 to push back the Islamic State terrorist group and Kurdish fighters and create a buffer zone along its border. It now controls part of northern Syria.

Nevertheless, Turkey has spoken out in favor of preserving Syria's territorial integrity. It has campaigned for a reduction in tensions and reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition, participated in diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the conflict and held talks with Assad's main supporters Russia and Iran, among others.

Turkey's position

Turkish government representatives emphasize that they are not involved in developments that could lead to increased instability in the region. "All statements claiming that Turkey has provoked or supported are untrue. They are all lies," says Ömer Celik, spokesman for the ruling AKP party. "What we want in Syria is in no way an increase in violence or clashes."

However, analysts say the rebel offensive would have been impossible without a green light from Turkey. Although Turkey classifies HTS as a terrorist organization, it is believed to exert considerable influence over the group.

According to the director of the Turkish Program at the Middle East Institute at George Washington University, Gönül Tol, Ankara does not have complete control over HTS, but indirectly supports it by allowing aid supplies into the HTS stronghold of Idlib. The agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran has also helped the group to flourish, says Tol.

Turkish government representatives say Ankara delayed the offensive for months. The rebels finally launched the attack after Syrian government forces attacked opposition-held areas, violating an agreement between Russia, Iran and Turkey to de-escalate the conflict. Originally, only a limited advance had been planned. However, the attack was expanded after the Syrian government troops withdrew from their positions.

Risks for Ankara

The rebels' successful campaign has destabilized the situation in Syria. This in turn could trigger a new wave of refugees heading towards the Turkish border.

The rebel offensive could also exacerbate tensions between Turkey and Assad's supporters - Iran and Russia. NATO member Turkey has maintained close relations with both warring parties since the start of the Russian invasion war against Ukraine. Tol says that although Russia is preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to drop Assad.

What goals can Turkey achieve?

Turkey has been trying to normalize relations with Syria since 2022. However, Assad insists on the withdrawal of Turkish troops from northern Syria. Turkey rejects this as long as the threat from Kurdish militias persists. Analysts believe that the rebels' offensive will increase the pressure on Assad to reconcile with Turkey and enter into negotiations with the Syrian opposition.

In addition, the rebels' successes could enable Turkey to expel the Syrian-Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from its borders. Despite the YPG's alliance with the US against IS, Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization. Recently, another opposition force, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, expelled the YPG from Tal Rifaat north of Aleppo. Nationalist allies of Erdogan in Turkey have called for the Kurdish-held city of Manbij to be attacked next.

In addition, the withdrawal of Syrian government troops could encourage civil war refugees in Turkey to return home. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya points out that around 40 percent of Syrian refugees in Turkey come from Aleppo.

However, analyst Tol believes it is doubtful that Turkey can control the HTS. It has forged ahead and is pursuing its own interests. "The question is whether HTS will listen to Erdogan now that it has gained so much ground," says Tol. "HTS is a wild card. Does Turkey really want a jihadist organization to rule a neighbouring country?"

