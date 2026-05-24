Turkish police have used tear gas to break into the headquarters of Turkey's largest opposition party, the CHP, where deposed chairman Özgür Özel is holed up. They broke through barricades in the process, as can be seen on images from Halk TV. Rubber bullets were also fired. The situation was initially confusing. Özel announced that he would not leave the building.

The Ankara governor's office had previously ordered the evacuation and declared that this would implement the court ruling that temporarily reinstated former party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as party leader.

A court in Ankara had declared the 2023 party congress, at which Özel had been elected CHP chairman, invalid due to alleged irregularities and removed Özel from office. The court provisionally appointed Özel's controversial predecessor Kilicdaroglu in his place.