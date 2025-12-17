The band Manifest became famous around a year ago. Screenshot Instagram

The six singers of the Turkish pop band Manifest have been given suspended sentences in Istanbul for "shameless behavior".

An Istanbul court has sentenced the members of the Turkish pop band Manifest to suspended sentences for "shameless behavior".

The case was triggered by a concert at which the singers performed in skimpy clothing and danced provocatively.

The band emphasized that they had not wanted to provoke anyone and wanted to connect people with their music. Show more

A concert by the Turkish pop group Manifest has legal consequences for the musicians: A court in Istanbul sentenced the six singers to three months and 22 days in prison on probation for "shameless behavior", the state news agency Anadolu reported. Another singer, who was a guest on stage during the performance, also received a suspended sentence.

The case was triggered by a concert in Istanbul in September, at which the young artists performed in skimpy clothing and caused a stir with provocative dance interludes. According to the daily newspaper "Cumhuriyet", the court justified the sentence on the grounds that some of the movements on stage were reminiscent of sexual acts.

The band had previously stated that they had not wanted to provoke or offend anyone. Music and dance should unite people of different backgrounds and views, the group said in a statement.

Manifest became known almost a year ago via a YouTube talent show and is now one of the most successful newcomers on the Turkish pop scene.