A concert by the Turkish pop group Manifest has legal consequences for the musicians: A court in Istanbul sentenced the six singers to three months and 22 days in prison on probation for "shameless behavior", the state news agency Anadolu reported. Another singer, who was a guest on stage during the performance, also received a suspended sentence.
The case was triggered by a concert in Istanbul in September, at which the young artists performed in skimpy clothing and caused a stir with provocative dance interludes. According to the daily newspaper "Cumhuriyet", the court justified the sentence on the grounds that some of the movements on stage were reminiscent of sexual acts.
The band had previously stated that they had not wanted to provoke or offend anyone. Music and dance should unite people of different backgrounds and views, the group said in a statement.
Manifest became known almost a year ago via a YouTube talent show and is now one of the most successful newcomers on the Turkish pop scene.