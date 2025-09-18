At the center of criticism: deportations by ICE authorities. Keystone/EPA/Corey Bullard with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

A single father was almost killed during a robbery. The police did not help him, but locked him up because he had entered the country illegally. Experts fear that many people in the USA will soon avoid all contact with official authorities.

A few days after the attack in which he was shot, Felipe de Jesus Hernandez Marcelo contacted the police in the US state of Iowa. The officers had kept his car and some cash - everything he had with him when he was the victim of a robbery on June 21. But at the police station in the city of Muscatine, he was told that he would not get his things back. Because he had once failed to pay a parking ticket for a traffic offense, he was arrested instead.

Within hours , the 28-year-old was handed over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Since then, he has been behind bars and faces deportation. The Mexican entered the USA illegally in 2021. Shortly after taking office in January, President Donald Trump had a regulation removed that would have protected Hernandez from deportation as the victim of a serious crime.

Hernandez is not an isolated case. More and more undocumented migrants are being arrested in the USA as soon as they come into contact with the police in any way. Critics see this not only as cruel treatment of victims, but also as a threat to public safety in the USA. This is because the procedure could lead to all those who are in the country without clarified residence status preferring not to report crimes in future and also no longer cooperating with the police in other ways.

Fear of contact with the police

"Things like this are now the new normal. This scenario plays out every day in every city," says Dan Kowalski, a retired lawyer and expert in immigration law. Any point of contact with a law enforcement agency, of any kind and at any level, puts these people "at risk of detention by ICE."

In January, ICE suspended a rule that called on employees to refrain from arresting and initiating deportation proceedings against immigrants who have been the victims of a crime. With a "U visa" or a "T visa", victims of crime and human trafficking and their relatives are allowed to remain in the country. Hernandez has applied for a "U visa" and would fulfill the requirements after the robbery. However, the district attorney responsible, Jim Barry, has not yet confirmed this, according to the 28-year-old's lawyer. Barry himself did not respond to an inquiry from the AP news agency.

During Trump's predecessor Joe Biden's term in office, the policy was that indications that a migrant may have been the victim of a crime should be taken into account as a discretionary factor in determining whether or not an arrest should be made. This was intended to prevent affected persons from refusing to cooperate with investigators. However, right-wing politicians had criticized the fact that victimhood alone should not lead to an advantage.

A visa without protection

In the first quarter of this year, when Trump began his second term in office, the number of applications for a "U visa" fell by almost half, according to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Experts believe that the reason for this is the concern that such an application could put you on the government's radar for potential deportation.

Bethany Hoffmann, a lawyer specializing in immigration law, reports on one of her clients whose wife had been kidnapped. When he showed up for a fingerprinting appointment as part of an application for a "U visa," ICE arrested him. "I've been practicing for 17 years and I had never experienced anything like this before," she said.

Court documents show that other people across the country have also been detained by ICE as part of an application for such a visa. This included a woman from the state of Maine who was assaulted and kidnapped in 2021. What makes matters worse in such cases is another new regulation, according to which anyone who has entered the USA illegally can be detained indefinitely.

Separated from his son

Lawyers emphasize that in the past 30 years, those affected have often been set free during ongoing deportation proceedings, provided there was no risk of flight and they were not considered a danger to the community. Hernandez, who was arrested in Iowa, would certainly have been a candidate for release - with a steady job, relatives in the area and no major criminal record. Instead, he has now been held by ICE in the Muscatine County Jail for almost three months.

The single father is thus separated from his nine-year-old son. He is unable to attend medical appointments that would be important to treat his gunshot wound. And he is unable to pursue his job as a construction worker, with which he used to support his family. For the first five days, he was even denied medication, leaving him in agonizing pain, he says. "I was locked up in a solitary cell for several days. It felt like an eternity."

On September 10, a federal judge ruled that Hernandez's detention without a detention review hearing was illegal. She ordered that such a hearing must take place within seven days. And she declared that the 28-year-old had already suffered "irreparable harm". Such a hearing, at which a decision on his release could be made, is scheduled for Wednesday (today).