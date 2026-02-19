New rules for the media: FCC chief Brendan Carr (left) and Donald Trump. (archive picture) Picture:: Keystone

Donald Trump should like the development: The head of the media regulator FCC is thinking out loud about new rules for political talk shows - with noticeable consequences for the press landscape. Stephen Colbert is currently feeling the effects. His "Late Show" was not allowed to broadcast an interview on television - but it still reaches an audience of millions online.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is causing a stir in the US media landscape: The background is an interview with Democrat James Talarico that was not allowed to be shown on TV.

Colbert's station "CBS News" refers to a possible tightening of almost 100-year-old media regulation rules - although these have not yet been formally changed.

Streisand effect: While Colbert's show reaches an average of around 2.3 million viewers, the interview receives many times more views online on YouTube, X, Instagram and TikTok. Show more

"Do you know who's not my guest tonight?" asks Stephen Colbert on his "Late Show" on February 16. "The congressman from Texas, James Talarico. He was supposed to be here, but we were told in no uncertain terms by our station's lawyers, who called us directly, that we couldn't have him on the show."

He was also told not to speak publicly about the fact that the interview had been canceled, explains Colbert. "And because my station obviously doesn't want us to talk about it: let's talk about it." The audience responds with loud applause.

Stephen Colbert is not only not allowed to let Jaems Talarico appear, he is not even allowed to show his picture. The person on the left is not the Democratic politician, but only a person in a stock photo who resembles the Texan. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

CBS is apparently reacting cautiously after the station did not renew Colbert's contract: His last "Late Show" airs on May 21. The presenter explains the background to his audience: it is about the so-called equal-time rule of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This rule dates back to 1927, when radio was a central source of information. To prevent political influence, broadcasters had to give all candidates comparable airtime during election campaigns.

Colbert to Carr: "FCCU"

However, this rule does not yet apply to cable stations, streaming services and political talk shows, Colbert explains. "It's the most time-honored rule of the FCC - right after 'no nipples shown at the Super Bowl,'" he says, referring to the "Nipplegate" incident at the 2004 halftime show.

"Scandal" on US TV in 2004: Janet Jackson + Justin Timberlake = Nipplegate. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

On January 21, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr released a statement announcing that he would review whether the exemption for political talk shows should be revoked. Some programs are "motivated by partisan politics," Carr said.

«Well, sir, you're chairman of the FCC. So FCC you.» Stephen Colberts Ansage an Brendan Carr.

Colbert accuses Carr of acting politically motivated himself. He also accuses the Trump administration of trying to put pressure on critical voices on television.

"The View": FCC investigates Whoopi Goldberg and Co

Colbert nevertheless conducts the interview with James Talarico - but publishes it exclusively on the YouTube channel of the "Late Show". He is not allowed to display a URL or a QR code on television, says the presenter. CBS has forbidden this. And this despite the fact that Carr has so far only announced that he wants to review the rules.

Colbert speaks of "anticipatory obedience" on the part of his station. He jokes that this is probably for financial reasons and reminds us that the equal treatment rule not only applies to appearances, but also to the showing of images or the playing of sound recordings.

Whenever a guest has to cancel because of the FCC, the "Late Dhow" shows this picture of the authorities' boss Brendan Carr, according to Colbert. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

And it's not just Colbert who is in trouble with the FCC because of Talarico: the authority is investigating the ABC talk show "The View" after the Texan Democrat made an appearance there. "That's shocking," says Colbert: "Talarico was on 'The View' before he was on my show? Et tu, Whoopi [Goldberg]!"

5.2 million clicks on YouTube alone: Interview goes viral

The effect of the TV ban: the interview goes viral online. It reached 5.2 million views on YouTube just one and a half days after publication.

Talarico criticizes the political opposition in the interview: "This is the party that campaigned against cancel culture. And now they want to control what we see, what we say, what we read - that's the most dangerous kind of cancel culture."

The Trump administration is taking action against "The View" and Jimmy Kimmel. "They're going after you for telling the truth about the payoff from [CBS News owner] Paramount to Donald Trump," Talarico emphasized, referring to Colbert. "The heads of media conglomerates are selling out [freedom of the press] to please corrupt politicians."

New CBS statement upsets Colbert mightily

In the following broadcast on February 17, Colbert followed up. Research had shown that the FCC had not prosecuted a talk show for interviewing a politician since the 1960s. In his 21 years in the business, he has never seen his own station demand the application of the equal-time rule.

CBS statement: It is not much paper, but it should help so many "Ä******" out of the patch, says Colbert. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

CBS explained in a statement that it had not banned the interview in principle. However, Colbert should have invited other Democratic candidates from Texas, as primaries had begun there.

"That decision is their right," says Colbert. "But it's also my right to talk about it on camera." The audience applauds, US news programs pick up on the event.

Stpehen Colbert has become news himself as a result of the scandal: Someone should get him a job, he jokes about himself. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

In particular, Colbert criticizes the fact that his station's press release was not coordinated with him.

Colbert adds: "I'm just surprised that... "

"This statement was clearly written by lawyers - I think for lawyers," Colbert comments. He then explains that he already knows who he can invite. Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who is a rival of Talarico's in Texas, had already been on his show twice. And now he is not even allowed to show her picture without showing all the candidates from Texas.

Jasmine Crockett, the Democratic congresswoman from Texas? Colbert is not allowed to show her like that. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

Instead, he showed this photo:

"You made me do it," says Colbert - and shows Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump. YouTube/The Late Show wth Stephen Colbert

And finally, Colbert gets down to the nitty-gritty: the broadcaster knows full well that every script for the show is checked and approved by its own lawyers - including graphics and images.

Most recently, the lawyers even called him backstage during the show between two segments to instruct him on what to do. "That's never happened before," says the late-night host about this intervention.

Trump’s attempt to silence Stephen Colbert has completely backfired. pic.twitter.com/kgZQP1T2q0 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 17, 2026

"I don't know what it's about," he explains, referring to his station's announcement. He also doesn't want any trouble with his company. "I'm just surprised that this gigantic, global company isn't fighting back against bullies."