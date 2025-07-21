An action by Philipp Ruch's artist collective disrupted the ARD interview with AfD leader Weidel. ARD receives harsh criticism for this.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ARD summer interview with AfD leader Alice Weidel was massively disrupted by a loud protest.

The left-wing artist collective "Center for Political Beauty" led by Swiss artist Philipp Ruch was behind the action.

The media and audience criticized both the disruptors and ARD, which continued the interview despite the chaotic circumstances. Show more

What was planned as a normal television interview ended in noise chaos: the ARD "summer interview" with Alice Weidel became a stage for political protest.

A small but vociferous group disrupted the broadcast with whistles, music and chants. blue News answers the most important questions about the incident.

What happened?

The ARD "summer interview" with AfD co-chair Alice Weidel on July 20, 2025 turned into an acoustic imposition. During the recording in Berlin's government district, the interview was disrupted by a handful of demonstrators.

Whistles, drums, loud music and a song with the lyrics "Scheiss AfD" made it almost impossible to conduct or follow the interview at times.

Weidel and presenter Markus Preiss could barely understand each other at times. According to "Spiegel", ARD later spoke of "stricter conditions" and announced consequences.

Who was behind it?

The artists' collective "Center for Political Beauty" was responsible for the disruption, according to its own statement.

The group is known for provocative forms of protest and had taken up position directly opposite the interview set with a converted bus ("Adenauer SRP+"). The group is backed by Swiss action artist Philipp Ruch, who co-founded the collective.

BREAKING: Das beste Sommerinterview, das die ARD je mit Faschisten geführt hat. Ausgerechnet in dem Land, in dem der politische Rechtsextremismus für die schlimmsten Katastrophen in der Menschheitsgeschichte verantwortlich ist. Heute, 18 Uhr bei der ARD. 🚀🚀🚀



[image or embed] — Zentrum für Politische Schönheit (@politicalbeauty.bsky.social) 20. Juli 2025 um 16:05

According to the police, around 25 people were involved. The action was not registered, but was ended by the police without any arrests. The group commented self-deprecatingly on social media: "The best summer interview that ARD has ever conducted with fascists."

How did Alice Weidel react?

Alice Weidel became increasingly annoyed during the interview. "I can hardly understand you," she said to the presenter several times, taking the button out of her ear in between and describing the background noise as "extremely loud".

Alice Weidel was annoyed by the protest on the short messaging service "X". Screenshot/X

She sharply criticized ARD on social media: "This is what it looks like when the Tagesschau does a summer interview with the AfD in CDU-governed Berlin - while the NGO choir protests in the background."

She was talking about state-sponsored non-governmental organizations that were stirring up a mood against the AfD.

What was discussed?

Despite the adverse circumstances, Weidel tried to focus on the AfD's core issues. The focus was once again on migration and social policy. She called for an "ideology-free debate on uncontrolled immigration" and blamed migration for strains on the social and healthcare systems.

With regard to citizens' income, she claimed that half of the recipients were foreigners and three quarters of the others had dual citizenship. She again called CDU leader Friedrich Merz a "lying chancellor", as she had previously done in the Bundestag on July 9.

How did the media react?

The media criticism is harsh. The "NZZ" spoke of a "fee-financed debacle" and criticized ARD for not interrupting or rescheduling the interview.

Watsonalso commented that ARD had "shot itself in the foot". The broadcaster had played into the hands of both the AfD and the troublemakers.

On social networks, some users - including AfD opponents - criticized the protest action as undemocratic. The tenor: shouting down representatives of the AfD is not an appropriate way to deal with an elected opposition party. Others praised the form of protest: ARD had thus offered the best possible "summer interview" with the AfD, which is in part far-right.

Bestes Sommerinterview in der ARD. Laut sein für Demokratie lohnt sich! Laut gegen Rechtsextreme! Laut gegen Interviews mit Rechtsextremen! #noafd — Ruth Moschner (@ruthmoschner.bsky.social) 20. Juli 2025 um 21:22

