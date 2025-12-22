Long-time "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi suspects that political decisions are behind the postponement. Keystone / Screenshot «60 Minutes» / Bildmontage

Shortly before the broadcast, the new editor-in-chief at CBS intervenes: a report on deportations to El Salvador is removed from the "60 Minutes" program. Internal resistance grows - and the accusation that it is less about journalism and more about politics.

Sven Ziegler

CBS removed an already reviewed "60 Minutes" report from the program just a few hours before broadcast.

The responsible correspondent speaks of a political decision and warns of censorship.

This was triggered by the new management following the takeover of the parent company by Skydance. Show more

At the US broadcaster CBS, a last-minute program change is causing a considerable stir. At the weekend, a report from the renowned news magazine "60 Minutes" was removed from the program just three hours before its scheduled broadcast.

The report was supposed to shed light on the fate of Venezuelan men who had been deported by the US government and detained in the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador. According to the "New York Times", the decision was made on the instructions of the new CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who had requested numerous changes to the content shortly beforehand.

CBS explained that "additional research was necessary". The report would be broadcast at a later date. Internally, however, this explanation met with considerable resistance.

BREAKING: CBS just pulled this episode of 60 Minutes claiming it is “postponed” Here is the trailer that was pulled for the now “postponed” segment.



Make sure everyone sees it.



It’s remarkable how much harm Pro-Trump Bari Weiss has managed to inflict on CBS News in such a… pic.twitter.com/gccW338rFF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 22, 2025

Weiss himself has since spoken out in more detail. According to Ben Mullin from the "New York Times", she explained in an internal editorial conference on Monday that the report was "not ready for broadcast". Although the report contained "very impressive testimonies of abuse in the CECOT prison", these reports had already been documented in detail by media such as the New York Times.

"The public knows that Venezuelans were subjected to cruel treatment in this prison," Weiss said. In order to report on this topic again two months later, "more needs to be provided". She therefore requested additional research and new context.

Was it an editorial or political decision?

She also asked the editorial team to "make every effort to let the responsible parties have their say - on the record and in front of the camera".

This is precisely where the conflict arose. The long-time "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who was responsible for the report, clearly contradicted the decision in an internal email. The "New York Times" has excerpts from it.

BREAKING



Sharyn Alfonsi, a correspondent for 60 Minutes, sent an internal email to colleagues stating that CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss “spiked our story” about the Trump administration and the transfer of deportees to a prison in El Salvador.



In the email — which was… pic.twitter.com/y8pT8Vi9fX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 22, 2025

"Our piece was reviewed five times and cleared by both CBS lawyers and Standards and Practices. It is factually accurate," wrote Alfonsi. In her view, the retraction was "not an editorial decision, but a political one".

She reacted particularly sharply to the argument of a lack of comments from the Trump administration. "When the administration's refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to stop a story, we have effectively given them a 'kill switch' for any coverage that is inconvenient to them," Alfonsi wrote.

The dispute comes at a time of fundamental upheaval at CBS. In October, Skydance, David Ellison's production company, took over the media group Paramount Global - and with it the news channel. Weiss took up her post as part of this takeover, after Skydance had also bought The Free Press, the media company she had founded.

Dispute between management and journalists

Her appointment was already seen as politically sensitive in the industry. Weiss is considered a fierce critic of traditional liberal media, is clearly opposed to "wokeness" and openly supports Israel - points that have made her a polarizing figure.

Ellison publicly defended the appointment and described Weiss as a "proven advocate of independent and principled journalism".

For Alfonsi, however, there is more at stake than a single article. The report had already been announced on social media and the public had been expecting it. Cancellation without a convincing justification would inevitably be perceived as censorship.

You trade "50 years of 'gold standard' reputation for a week of political silence", she wrote. The program is too dear to her heart to "watch without a fight" as its journalistic standards are eroded.