Stephen Colbert - like all his late-night colleagues - breaks a lance for Jimmy Kimmel. Bild: YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The end of Jimmy Kimmel's show is making waves in the USA. While Donald Trump threatens to revoke broadcasters' licenses, the late-night host's colleagues are showing solidarity - and biting.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon may be Jimmy Kimmel's rivals, but they stand by the fired host.

"Today we are all Jimmy Kimmel", says Stephen Colbert and settles accounts with Trump and the FCC in his "Late Show".

This is the background to Kimmel's dismissal.

The FCC boss calls on US broadcasters to self-censor, while Trump thinks out loud about revoking licenses for critical media. Show more

The late-night hosts stick together. You can see it during the pandemic with their live show ban, when the "unemployed" hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver team up for the very funny podcast Strike Force Five.

Even after Stephen Colbert's departure is announced next May, his colleagues will be backing him up - and visiting the following "Late Show" program as conspicuous guests.

When both Colbert's show and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" are nominated in the same Emmy category, Kimmel calls on viewers to vote for the 61-year-old competitor because his show is ending next year. "He's just the most lovable guy," Colbert says ahead of the Emmy awards. "The more you get to know Kimmel, the more you admire him."

At that moment on September 15 in front of the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, no one suspects that it is Colbert who is still broadcasting today, while Jimmy Kimmel's plug has been pulled. In light of his ouster, the other late-night hosts are now showing their solidarity again.

"Today we are all Jimmy Kimmel"

On Thursday night's "Late Night", Seth Meyers speaks at length about the "crackdown on free speech" and promises to carry on as before. "I don't know what's going on," Jimmy Fallon said on his "Tonight Show," "but I know Jimmy Kimmel: He's a decent, funny, loving guy. I hope he comes back."

Jon Stewart is also miffed: The late-night legend actually only ever hosts the "Daily Show" on Mondays, but in Kimmel's case, the 62-year-old is making an exception. His appearance is "tested by the government": Stewart plays servile and shows what political comedy will look like if things continue as they are in the USA.

Stephen Colbert, on the other hand, no longer has to mince his words: The end of his show is already certain. "Today we are all Jimmy Kimmel", Stephen Colbert begins his monologue. The removal of his colleague is "blatant censorship".

"It always starts small"

"It always starts small: Remember week one [of Trump's] presidency?" asks Colbert. "Gulf of America. Call [the Gulf of Mexico] the Gulf of America. Sure, seems harmless. But with autocrats, you can't give an inch."

Addressing Kimmel's station, he adds, "If ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they're woefully naive." In his monologue, his colleague always talks about the topics that everyone is talking about. This was also the case on Monday, when Kimmel commented on the reactions to the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Colbert: not giving an inch. YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

For Brandon Carr, head of the FCC media watchdog, what Kimmel did was "the most sickening behavior possible": "Those are strong words, Jimmy must have really gotten out of hand. Completely out of control - truly psychotic," says Colbert. "Let's see what he said."

FCC boss calls for self-censorship

Kimmel says that: "We hit a new low over the weekend when the Maga gang desperately tried to portray the kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as someone other than one of them, and they did everything they could to score political points with it. If there wasn't finger pointing, there was grief."

"Was that the clip? Really?" Colbert plays surprised. "Given the FCC's reaction, I was expecting something more provocative. It's like hearing that 'Playboy' has a racy new nude photograph - and then you find out it's just Jimmy Kimmel."

Kimmel as a "Playboy" model. Bild: YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

But Brendan Carr went even further, according to the presenter: he threatened the US broadcasters. In the clip from minute 2:43, the FCC boss says it is "high time" that companies like Comcast and Disney took action themselves - along the lines of "Listen, we're going to take precautions: We're not going to let Kimmel run until you guys smooth this out."

"The easy way or the hard way?"

And if not? Carr says: "Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way." "Classic words from a good guy," Colbert teases, pretending to propose: "Joanne, do you want to make me the happiest man in the world? Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way."

Carr sounded completely different in 2020: The "Late Sow" shows an X-Post in which the 46-year-old emphasizes that late-night shows and political satire are important to hold the powerful to account. Restricting this would be "a serious threat to our freedoms".

What Carr is saying today sounds like "marching orders", says Colbert. And shortly after his interview, ABC parent company NexStar pulled the ripcord and dropped Kimmel, using similar language to Carr. "Coincidentally, NextStar is about to submit a major merger [for approval] to the Trump administration," Colbert knows.

"They've been wetting their pants all day"

"So, a company is apparently capitulating to the president's whims to make sure their merger gets approved: Has there ever been anything like this before?" The audience laughs: it's the story of Colbert's own show exit that paved the way for the merger of Paramount and Skydance.

Brandon Carr (right) reinterprets the role of FCC director. YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

ABC parent company Disney is even more dependent on the goodwill of the FCC: It's not just NextStar that wants to grow. ESPN is also trying to buy the NFL Network - and needs the green light from the authorities to do so.

The decision to oust Kimmel was made at an emergency meeting, Colbert quotes "Rolling Stone": According to the report, the bosses didn't think the presenter's statements were that bad, but were afraid of the Trump administration's revenge. "They've been shitting their pants all day," says a source.

Trump on TV criticism: "You can't do that"

Carr wrote on X himself that he had made an "unprecedented decision", but that the "values of the community" must be sworn by. He hopes other stations act like NextStar. "You know what my community value is, lad? Freedom of speech," countered Colbert.

While the administration emphasizes that it's about values, the president says what's really at the heart of the matter - to be heard from minute 7:52: "You have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is go after Trump. That's all they do. If you go back, I don't think they've had a conservative in years or something, somebody said."

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

He continues: "If you go back and look, all they do is attack Trump. They are licensed. They're not allowed to do that." "Yes, they are," Colbert counters. "Since the beginning, these shows have always talked about the sitting president, and that's you."

Trump's plan

It doesn't matter what is said publicly: What Kimmel said was not important. His appointment was part of a plan. "How do I know that?" asks the presenter. "When the president tastefully celebrated my ouster two months ago, he posted: 'Jimmy Kimmel is going next'."

Kimmel is just the latest case in a long campaign that Trump is waging against critical media. This is shown not only by lawsuits against ABC, CBS, the "New York Times" and others, but also by his dealings with PBS and NPR: the White House has cut off the public broadcasters' funding.

Quo vadis, America? In the past, the FCC simply renewed the broadcasters' licenses every eight years. There have been no rejections in recent decades. Now the award is linked to positive reporting. And Donald Trump is thinking out loud about revoking this license from critical broadcasters.

Letterman on Kimmel: "We all see where this is going, correct? It's managed media. It's ridiculous. You can't go around firing somebody because you're fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian, criminal administration. That's just not how this works.”



[image or embed] — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 19. September 2025 um 02:38

Late-night grandfather David Letterman puts it this way: "We see where this is all going, right? To managed media. That's not good."