Twelve-year-old dies after knife attack - father arrested - Gallery According to the police, the suspect injured a woman and two children, one of whom died as a result. Image: dpa The suspect has been arrested. Image: dpa Twelve-year-old dies after knife attack - father arrested - Gallery According to the police, the suspect injured a woman and two children, one of whom died as a result. Image: dpa The suspect has been arrested. Image: dpa

Shock in Witten in Germany: a mother and her two children are attacked with a knife and seriously injured. All help comes too late for one of the children.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A twelve-year-old was stabbed to death during an argument in Witten in Germany.

The suspected father was arrested by the police.

The mother and nine-year-old daughter were seriously injured. Show more

A twelve-year-old was stabbed to death during a violent confrontation in Witten (North Rhine-Westphalia). The mother and his nine-year-old sister were seriously injured, a police spokesman said in response to a dpa inquiry. The suspected father of the children was arrested.

Dispute in a residential building

According to the police, there had previously been an argument in a house, which then moved to the street. Despite immediate rescue measures, the twelve-year-old died there, said the spokesman. The sister and her mother were treated at the scene by emergency doctors and paramedics and taken to hospital. According to the police, the motive is unclear. Further details and backgrounds are not yet known. The "Bild" newspaper initially reported on the incident.

According to the spokesperson, a homicide squad has been set up. The suspect is in police custody and is to be brought before a magistrate. Investigators are still on site. "We are waiting for the forensics", said the spokesperson. The area in front of the house has been cordoned off. The investigation is ongoing.