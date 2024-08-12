The German police have found another body. KEYSTONE

Two people have been missing in the Rhine for several days. Now two bodies have been found within a very short space of time.

One day after the discovery of a female body on the banks of the Rhine near the German-Swiss border, a second female body has been found in the same area.

It has yet to be determined whether this is the missing 15-year-old and the 29-year-old. Show more

One day after the discovery of a female body on the banks of the Rhine near the German-Swiss border, a second female body has been found in the same area. A police spokeswoman said on Monday that it still had to be clarified whether this was the missing 15-year-old and the 29-year-old.

According to the information, the two non-swimmers went under in the Rhine near Hohentengen in the German district of Waldshut the weekend before last. They went too far into the water, lost their footing and were pulled into the river by the current. Since then, a German-Swiss search operation has been underway. According to the spokesperson, this was suspended for the time being after the second body was found.

The presumed body of the 15-year-old girl first washed ashore on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, an employee then found a woman's body in the trash rack of the hydropower plant in Küssaberg-Reckingen, according to the statement. The two Baden-Württemberg towns of Hohentengen and Küssaberg are around eight kilometers apart in the far south of Germany, right on the border with Switzerland.

