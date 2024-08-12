According to the information, the two non-swimmers went under in the Rhine near Hohentengen in the German district of Waldshut the weekend before last. They went too far into the water, lost their footing and were pulled into the river by the current. Since then, a German-Swiss search operation has been underway. According to the spokesperson, this was suspended for the time being after the second body was found.
The presumed body of the 15-year-old girl first washed ashore on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, an employee then found a woman's body in the trash rack of the hydropower plant in Küssaberg-Reckingen, according to the statement. The two Baden-Württemberg towns of Hohentengen and Küssaberg are around eight kilometers apart in the far south of Germany, right on the border with Switzerland.