Within a few days, two couples in the south of France clear the jackpot. imago images/Belga

A lucky streak is causing a stir in the south of France. Within just seven days, two couples won almost 49 million euros in EuroMillions - and both tickets were placed in the same tobacco store in the coastal town of Cassis.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two EuroMillions prizes were won in the same tobacco store in Cassis within a week.

One couple won 48 million euros, another won one million euros a week later.

The probability of such an accumulation is considered exceptionally low. Show more

In the southern French coastal town of Cassis, a small tobacco store is currently causing quite a stir.

Two EuroMillions prizes worth millions were won there within just seven days. Both tickets were placed in the same store - the "Civette du Port" directly on the port of Cassis.

It all started on April 21 when a couple hit the EuroMillions jackpot and won 48 million euros. This win alone would have given the small town plenty to talk about. But luck struck again just one week later.

Dream came true, at least in part

On April 28, another couple from Cassis won one million euros via the additional code "My Million". According to the French lottery company FDJ United, they were casual players. The winner also said that she had dreamed of winning the EuroMillions jackpot a few weeks earlier.

They now want to use the money to buy a property and make financial provisions for the future.

Almost 49 million euros in seven days

In total, winnings of almost 49 million euros were paid out to customers of the same store within a week. In the harbor town, this has led to much speculation and jokes about a particularly happy place.

The tobacconist's store itself speaks of a good omen. Perhaps the store simply has "a little lucky star above it" at the moment, they say.

An extremely unlikely coincidence

Statistically speaking, the story is indeed remarkable. According to FDJ United, the odds of winning the EuroMillions jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160, meaning that it is exceptionally rare for two prizes of at least one million euros to be won at the same sales outlet within a few days.

However, the lottery company emphasizes that games of chance are first and foremost entertainment. A common mistake is to believe that losses can be recouped by playing again. In fact, the longer you play, the greater the risk of further losses.