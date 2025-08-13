  1. Residential Customers
French authorities issue warning Two deaths after listeriosis outbreak - numerous cheeses recalled

Listeriosis pathogens can be found in soft cheeses.
Imago

Food infections scare France. Two people die. The suspicion: contaminated soft cheese could be the cause.

DPA

13.08.2025, 11:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In France, 21 people have fallen ill with listeriosis.
  • Two of them eventually died.
  • This may have happened after eating soft cheese from a producer.
Show more

21 people have fallen ill with the food-borne infection listeriosis in France. Two people died as a result.

One of them suffered from previous illnesses, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The infections are therefore possibly linked to the consumption of soft cheese from a French producer. Many of the company's cheeses have been recalled.

The ministry warned pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems in particular to watch out for fever, headaches and muscle pain. Listeriosis can be severe. The incubation period can be up to eight weeks.

Listeriosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. It is triggered by listeria, which are frequently found in nature. In people with an intact immune system, the disease rarely causes flu-like symptoms, vomiting or diarrhea. The infection often goes unnoticed.

