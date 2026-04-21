Mexico: Two dead after shots fired in ruined tourist town - Gallery Teotihuacan is one of the most important archaeological sites in Mexico. Image: dpa A gunman had fired from the Pyramid of the Moon. Image: dpa Police officers patrol in front of the pyramids after a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan. Image: dpa Mexico: Two dead after shots fired in ruined tourist town - Gallery Teotihuacan is one of the most important archaeological sites in Mexico. Image: dpa A gunman had fired from the Pyramid of the Moon. Image: dpa Police officers patrol in front of the pyramids after a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan. Image: dpa

A man opens fire in Teotihuacan: a Canadian woman dies, other tourists are injured. The incident happens just before the World Cup.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Teotihuacán pyramids, a popular tourist attraction in Mexico, a gunman shot at people.

At least 13 other international visitors, including a child, were injured.

The rare outbreak of violence shook the famous archaeological site shortly before the World Cup in Mexico. Show more

A Canadian woman has died in a shooting at the important Mexican ruins of Teotihuacan just a few weeks before the start of the World Cup. An armed man is said to have opened fire for unknown reasons and then taken his own life, according to the Mexican security authorities.

At least 13 other foreign visitors, including a six-year-old, were also injured and taken to hospital.

"What happened today in Teotihuacan hurts us deeply," wrote President Claudia Sheinbaum on the X platform. She expressed her solidarity with those affected and their families. The Mexican government is in contact with the Canadian embassy.

Tourists from several countries injured

According to a statement from the security cabinet, tourists from Colombia, Canada, Russia, Brazil and the USA were injured, seven of them by gunshots. Others suffered injuries as a result of falls. In addition to the six-year-old child from Colombia, a 13-year-old Brazilian girl is among the people with gunshot wounds.

Teotihuacan is one of the most important archaeological sites in Mexico. In addition to the Pyramid of the Sun, the Pyramid of the Moon and the Temple of the Feathered Serpent can also be seen on the site just outside Mexico City. A video on Platform X showed the gunman firing shots from the Pyramid of the Moon.

The very unusual incident in the otherwise peaceful ruined city took place in the run-up to the World Cup, which Mexico, Canada and the USA are hosting together this summer. During its heyday in the 5th and 6th centuries, Teotihuacán was the most important metropolis in Mesoamerica and one of the largest cities in the world. The site was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and is one of Mexico's most important tourist attractions.

Video from the resort