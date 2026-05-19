The background to the crime is still unclear, the Guardia Civil is investigating. (symbolic image) dpa

Shots fired at night in southern Spain: two dead, four injured - including two small children. The police arrest a suspect. What is known so far.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the southern Spanish municipality of El Ejido, two people have been killed and four others injured, some seriously, in a shooting incident, including two small children.

The alleged perpetrator, a 25-year-old man, is said to have shot his parents, among others, and handed himself in to the police several hours later.

A seven-month-old baby's life is in danger, the background to the crime is still unclear. Show more

Two people have been killed and four others injured, some seriously, in a shooting incident in Spain, including two small children. The crime took place at night in the municipality of El Ejido in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

The suspected perpetrator surrendered to the police after several hours, reported the TV station RTVE and other media, citing the Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) police unit.

Baby in critical condition

According to the investigators, the man is said to have shot his parents, among others, who died at the scene. The four injured were taken to hospital. The condition of a seven-month-old baby, who according to the Guardia Civil is the suspect's son, is particularly critical. A two-year-old girl was also injured. A woman and an elderly man were also seriously injured.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil confirmed the information to the German Press Agency. The first emergency calls were received at around 11.15 pm. The parents of the suspected perpetrator were found dead in a vehicle. The suspect was around 25 years old. The background to the crime is still unclear.