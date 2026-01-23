Two people died after a dive in Lake Constance. Police are investigating the cause of the emergency ascent at a depth of about 80 meters.

During an emergency evacuation Two Dead During a Dive in Lake Constance – Cause Unclear

A female diver and a male diver died during a dive in Lake Constance on Sunday

According to a police statement, the 46-year-old woman and her 64-year-old diving partner were on a dive together in Überlingen, Germany. At around 10:30 a.m., they reportedly began an emergency ascent at a depth of about 80 meters. The reason for this is unknown.

While the man was already unconscious when he surfaced, his companion lost consciousness shortly afterward on shore. Despite resuscitation efforts, both divers died at the scene. The circumstances of their deaths and the reasons for the emergency ascent are still being investigated by the Water Police, as the agency announced on Monday.