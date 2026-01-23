In Michigan, two people have died for the first time in connection with the Cyclospora outbreak. Health authorities are reporting tens of thousands of cases in the U.S. and continue to suspect pre-cut iceberg lettuce from Mexico as the possible cause.

Here's what it's all about In Michigan, two people have died for the first time from a diarrheal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite.

U.S. authorities are now reporting 6,707 confirmed cases; nearly all states are affected.

Chopped iceberg lettuce from Mexico is still considered a possible cause, but this has not yet been confirmed. Summary created with

According to official reports, two people in the state of Michigan have died for the first time in the U.S. from a parasitic diarrheal illness. “According to medical records, both individuals had significant pre-existing conditions that may have been exacerbated by cyclosporiasis and dehydration,” the state Department of Health announced yesterday.

The agency also clarified that cyclosporiasis infections are generally not life-threatening. “Deaths from cyclosporiasis are rare in the United States,” the statement continued.

In recent weeks, cases in the U.S. have been on the rise. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6,707 confirmed infections were recorded between early May and late July, and 423 people were hospitalized. Nearly all states reported cases.

Iceberg lettuce is believed to be the trigger

Authorities suspect finely chopped iceberg lettuce as a possible cause. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspects that chopped iceberg lettuce from a supplier in Mexico is the source of the parasite, although test results have not yet confirmed this. A sample from Taylor Farms in Mexico tested “false positive” for the Cyclospora parasite, the company announced.

Nevertheless, the FDA's traceback investigations continued to point to pre-cut iceberg lettuce as the source of the outbreak. The agency announced that it would continue its investigation and remove affected products from the market.

According to the CDC, the parasite is not typically transmitted from person to person, but rather through food or water contaminated with feces. It infects the small intestine and causes watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes severe, bowel movements. Outbreaks of cyclosporiasis usually occur in the summer.