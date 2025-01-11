Two dead, several injured - serious bus accident on A11 - Gallery Winter road conditions prevailed at the time of the accident. Image: dpa Two people died and several others were injured in a serious bus accident on the A11. Image: dpa Two dead, several injured - serious bus accident on A11 - Gallery Winter road conditions prevailed at the time of the accident. Image: dpa Two people died and several others were injured in a serious bus accident on the A11. Image: dpa

Another serious bus accident: a Flixbus overturns on the A11 in the north of Brandenburg. There are fatalities and injuries. It is still unclear what role the winter weather played.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Serious accident on the A11 in Germany in the north of Brandenburg.

A bus left the road and fell onto its side.

Two people were killed and eleven others were injured. Show more

Dramatic end to a journey: Two people have been killed, four seriously injured and seven others slightly injured in a bus accident in the north of Brandenburg. A large number of rescue workers are on the scene. Winter road conditions prevailed at the time of the accident.

According to reporters at the scene, the bus was completely on its side. Rescuers freed the passengers in the snowfall - mainly through the open windshield of the bus.

Flixbus was on its way to Szczecin

According to a spokeswoman for the Brandenburg police headquarters, the bus was a Flixbus heading for Poland. According to the company, the bus was on its way from Berlin to Szczecin.

Accident experts are now investigating what happened. At the time of the accident - around 3 p.m. - the road conditions on the Autobahn 11 were wintry. A lorry had also come to a standstill across the carriageway, the spokeswoman said.

According to a spokesperson for the Eastern Police Directorate, the accident occurred in the area of an exit to a parking lot on the A11 shortly after the Uckermark junction. According to initial findings, no other vehicle was involved. According to the Flix company, there were 13 passengers and a driver on the bus.

Memories of the accident on the A9

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this accident and their families," the company said. The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known. "We are of course working closely with the local authorities and the emergency services on site and will do everything in our power to clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely."

As the "Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung" further reported, numerous ambulances were alerted. A tent was also ordered to treat the injured. Several rescue buses were on their way to the parking lot. Drivers were asked to be considerate and to form a rescue lane, the newspaper continued. The ADAC also warned drivers at the Uckermark junction in the direction of Szczecin of the danger of slippery roads.

The accident is reminiscent of a serious bus accident last March. Back then, a double-decker Flixbus with 54 people on board left the road on the A9 near Leipzig and crashed onto its side. Four women died and 30 other people were injured, some of them seriously.