The man was attacked by sharks.

Two divers have died in the Philippines. One drowned, the other was attacked by sharks.

Two Russian tourists have died at a famous diving spot south of the Philippine capital Manila. One of the divers is believed to have drowned, while the other was attacked by sharks, the Philippine Coast Guard announced on Friday.

They were traveling together with two other Russian divers. The four tourists were visiting the popular diving destination in the waters off the island of Verde in the province of Batangas, accompanied by a diving instructor.

While diving, they were swept away by strong currents, said Airland Lapitan, commander of the provincial coast guard. Two reportedly managed to surface with the instructor, but the other two, aged 29 and 39, could no longer be found.

After a search operation, one of the divers was found unconscious in the sea - he was later pronounced dead in hospital. "The other Russian diver was found when he was attacked by sharks," Lapitan told the AP. His right arm had been severed and the sharks had moved around him. He said an investigation was underway to see how such fatal accidents around the island and at other dive sites could be prevented in the future.