Europe is looking for a way out of the conflict over Greenland - but US President Donald Trump is blocking it.

US President Donald Trump will not be dissuaded from his claim to ownership of the island, even in the face of advances by NATO states to expand the alliance's presence in the Arctic. On board Air Force One, a journalist confronted Trump with the fact that Great Britain and Germany are discussing how NATO could better protect the Arctic. This does not change his assessment, said the US President.

Trump made it clear that he was talking about long-term ownership of Greenland. "We are talking about acquisition, not a lease," he emphasized with the vocabulary of a businessman.

The US President has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to bring the island, which officially belongs to NATO partner Denmark, under the control of the United States - "the hard way" if necessary. He points to the strategic importance of the island, the recent large presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the region - and Greenland's mineral resources.

"Greenland should make this deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take control," warned Donald Trump, while mocking the island's defense.

"You know what their defense looks like? Two dogsleds," he said. Russia and China, on the other hand, have "destroyers and submarines deployed everywhere".

Trump's statements are particularly worrying because he does not rule out military coercion. Four-fifths of the island is covered in ice and it is six times the size of Germany.

What some NATO states are proposing

Several NATO states such as the UK have recently spoken out in favor of expanding the alliance's presence in the Arctic. According to diplomats, one proposal envisages a surveillance mission called the "Arctic Sentry". It is intended to take away the Americans' argument that security in the strategically important region cannot be adequately guaranteed.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assumes that the USA will participate in a stronger NATO presence around Greenland. "We share the American concerns that this part of Denmark needs to be better protected," said Merz during his visit to India. "We simply want to improve the security situation for Greenland together. And I assume that the Americans will also participate in this." To what extent - "the talks over the next few days and weeks will show", said Merz.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has just declared his willingness for Germany to make a greater contribution to military security in the Arctic. The right answers must be found within the NATO framework, said Wadephul on his way to the USA. A meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on the agenda in Washington. Trump's threats against Greenland are likely to play an important role in this.

Rubio wants to meet with Danes and Greenlanders

This week, Rubio wants to meet with his counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen from Denmark. Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt will also take part in the meeting, according to her own statements. It has not yet been officially announced when exactly it will take place.

According to Danish media, several US senators are also traveling to Copenhagen for talks with Danish and Greenlandic politicians.

Denmark and Greenland have vehemently rejected Trump's claims of ownership for weeks. If one NATO country attacks another, then everything stops, said Denmark's head of government Mette Frederiksen. Greenland belongs to Nato as part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The Arctic island was a Danish colony until 1953 and is now largely autonomous. However, Denmark remains responsible for security and defense policy.