The EU is planning a parcel levy for cheap orders from third countries. The aim is to better control the onslaught on Europe's customs system.

Petar Marjanović

In view of the rapidly increasing number of parcels from third countries, the EU Commission is considering a flat-rate levy of up to two euros on orders. According to a paper from the Brussels authority, this is intended to cover "increased monitoring costs", among other things.

According to the EU Commission, around twelve million parcels arrived in the EU every day last year - significantly more than in the two previous years.

Green politician annoyed

According to Anna Cavazzini, Chair of the Internal Market Committee in the EU Parliament, e-commerce giants such as Temu and Shein are particularly affected by the levy. "The phenomenon of individual parcels with the lowest value is a recent one and is constantly growing thanks to low-cost marketplaces such as Shein and Temu," said the Green politician. The European system of customs and market surveillance was never designed for this.

Temu is an online marketplace - a portal on which numerous companies sell various goods. The Chinese company repeatedly causes a stir with mini prices and high discounts. Products are often delivered directly from the manufacturer to the customer.

Founded in China and now based in Singapore, the Shein fashion group is both a manufacturer, retailer and marketplace. As a direct supplier, it can react quickly to fashion trends, according to retail experts. As Shein ships its products worldwide and there are no stores and hardly any stock, Shein can keep its prices extremely low.