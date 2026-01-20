A German sailor kills his colleague at sea in August 2024. Symbolic image: Imago

An outing at sea ends fatally: in a sensational trial, the Berlin district court sentenced a 66-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his sailing partner.

The Berlin Regional Court has sentenced Andreas F. to life imprisonment for murder for allegedly deliberately drowning his sailing partner Thomas B. in Swedish waters.

The crime was partially filmed by the Swedish coastguard; according to the expert opinion, F. pushed the victim under water several times until he drowned.

The court did not see a rescue attempt, but a deliberate killing following an argument - the verdict is not yet final. Show more

An outing at sea ends fatally for one person - and with one of the harshest sentences in German criminal law. Following the death of a sailor in Swedish waters, the Berlin Regional Court has now handed down a clear verdict: Andreas F. (66) deliberately drowned his friend and sailing partner Thomas B. (71). Yesterday, Monday, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder, writes "t-Online".

The judges thus followed the prosecution's request. The defense had pleaded for acquittal until the end, arguing that the defendant had wanted to save his friend - but that the rescue attempt had "tragically failed".

Drama in the Kattegat - filmed from the air

The scenes took place in August 2024 in the Kattegat between the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. There are several witnesses: the crew of another boat observed the events, and a Swedish Coast Guard aircraft even filmed the incident from a height of around 1,000 meters. But it was precisely this footage that became a point of contention in the trial - incomplete, partly obscured and difficult to interpret.

One thing is certain: An argument between the long-time friends escalated on board the sailing ship "Jolly Rose". Andreas F. said that he had criticized the miserable condition of the boat. This led to a fight and Thomas B., a Berlin lawyer, punched him in the face and bit his finger.

From rescue attempt to fatal act

Thomas B. went overboard during the scuffle. Andreas F. initially managed to pull him back onto the boat. But shortly afterwards, the 71-year-old fell back into the water. The accused jumped in after him without a lifejacket.

The coastguard video shows F. approaching the man floating in the water from behind. An expert came to the conclusion that the accused had probably pushed his friend under water twice for several seconds - first on the shoulders, later on the head. The prosecution put it clearly: until Thomas B. drowned.

Judge convinced: murder of his own free will

Andreas F. denied the crime. He had only wanted to reach for his friend, but had slipped on his air-filled, windproof jacket, as he testified.

Presiding judge Thomas Gross left no doubt: "He drowned the man deliberately and intentionally." The court considered the murder to be proven.

The accused was arrested in Sweden shortly after the death of his friend and has been in custody in Berlin since November 2024. The verdict is not yet final - but the judges are certain: an argument between sailing friends turned into a fatal crime on the open sea.