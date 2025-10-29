The two men arrested in connection with the break-in at the Louvre have partially confessed. However, there is no trace of the jewels. The public prosecutor appeals to the other thieves.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the break-in at the Louvre in Paris, two suspects have made partial confessions.

The two men will next be remanded in custody. The public prosecutor's office is hoping for further statements.

The whereabouts of the stolen jewels, worth the equivalent of around 82 million francs, are still unknown.

The public prosecutor appealed to the other thieves. The jewelry could still be returned.

A total of four perpetrators are suspected. Show more

The two suspects arrested after the spectacular break-in at the Louvre in Paris have partially confessed. The 34 and 39-year-old men are now to be remanded in custody, said Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau. Both are known to the courts for serious thefts. The hope is that the men will possibly make further statements.

At the moment, there is still no trace of the stolen jewels with an estimated value of around 82 million francs. Experts fear that accomplices of the robbers may have detached the diamonds and gemstones from the jewelry in order to sell them individually.

"I would like to hold out hope that they will be found and returned to the Louvre Museum and the nation," said Beccuau at a press conference at the Paris Palace of Justice.

Jewels worth the equivalent of 82 million francs were stolen during the break-in at the Louvre. Bild: Thomas Padilla/AP/dpa/Keystone (Archivbild)

Prosecutor appeals to the perpetrators

"These jewels are now unsaleable. Anyone who would buy them would be guilty of receiving stolen goods," said the public prosecutor. There was "still time to return them". Perhaps the perpetrators who have not yet been caught are listening to her.

Based on images from the video surveillance, the investigators assumed that four perpetrators were directly involved. However, it was quite possible that there was a "broader level with a principal or even the potential recipients".

The prosecutor emphasized that so far there is nothing to suggest that museum staff could have helped the burglars. "At this stage, there is no reason to believe that the perpetrators would have benefited from accomplices within the museum."

The brazen robbery by the perpetrators on October 19 made international headlines. The masked men had parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform next to the museum. While two of the perpetrators waited on scooters on the street, the other two used the lifting platform to get onto a balcony on the second floor and from there through a window into the museum.

Perpetrators fled with jewels on motorcycles

The thieves fled on motorcycles with eight precious pieces of jewelry from former queens and empresses - including tiaras, necklaces, earrings and brooches encrusted with precious stones.

The crown of Empress Eugénie (1826-1920), adorned with emeralds and hundreds of diamonds, was also among the loot, but was later found damaged near the Louvre - apparently the perpetrators had lost it during their escape.

In a joint statement, the French Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Culture spoke of jewelry that had "an inestimable cultural and historical value" over and above its market value.

Two men were arrested on October 25. According to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau, one of the suspects was detained at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, while the second suspect was arrested in the Paris region. They are being investigated for gang-related theft.

Security problems at the Louvre were known

Following the spectacular theft at the Louvre in Paris, France put the security of museums throughout the country to the test. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez instructed police chiefs to review security precautions around museums and cultural sites. There had been several warnings about security problems at the Louvre.

The fact that the burglars were able to get into the Louvre so easily caused head-shaking and astonishment. The Paris Ministry of Culture countered the criticism and emphasized that the alarm systems on the outside window of the Apollon Gallery and on the two affected display cases had worked.

In addition, the museum staff had intervened immediately at the time of the lightning burglary. The five employees had put the perpetrators to flight, who had left some of their equipment behind.