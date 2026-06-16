Two men were executed again this morning in Iran in connection with the January protests. They were accused of participating in armed uprisings in the city of Shahrud in the northeast of the country.

ARCHIVE – Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hussein Mohseni-Edschehi attends a ceremony at Palestine Square in Tehran. Two men were executed again this morning in Iran in connection with the January protests. Photo: Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

This was reported by the “Misan” portal, which is affiliated with the judiciary. The demonstrations broke out in late December amid the country’s economic crisis and quickly escalated into mass protests against the authoritarian leadership. The government violently suppressed them, resulting in the deaths of thousands of demonstrators.

On Monday, at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stated that the Iranian government had executed 40 people since the beginning of the year on the grounds of national security interests. Eighteen of those executed were demonstrators.

Human rights groups have for years criticized the rigorous application of the death penalty in Iran and accuse the authorities of using executions as a means of intimidation. According to Amnesty International, at least 2,159 people were executed in Iran last year—the highest number recorded since 1981. Death sentences were also carried out against alleged spies and political prisoners in the context of the Iran War.