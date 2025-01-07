Police operation in Bad Friedrichshall in Germany. Polizei Heilbronn

Two people have been shot dead at a company in Bad Friedrichshall in Germany. The perpetrator is on the run. A police helicopter is deployed.

Two men have been killed in a shooting at a mechanical engineering company in Bad Friedrichshall in Germany.

According to initial findings, a masked person entered the company and fired the shots.

According to initial findings, a masked person entered the company and fired the shots.

According to police reports, two men have been killed in a shooting at a mechanical engineering company in Bad Friedrichshall in the north of the German state of Baden-Württemberg. Another man was critically injured. The perpetrator is on the run and a manhunt is underway, police said in the evening. Investigators are assuming a lone perpetrator.

According to initial findings, a masked person entered the company at around 5.45 p.m. and fired shots. According to initial findings by the police, the victims were employees of the company. No further details were available at the time.

In Bad Friedrichshall kommt es aktuell zu einem größeren Polizeieinsatz. Von einer Gefahr für die Bevölkerung ist derzeit nicht auszugehen. Weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze. #BFH070125 pic.twitter.com/kjwSanjYDs — Polizei Heilbronn (@PolizeiHN) January 7, 2025

The police wrote on Platform X that a major police operation is currently underway. There is currently no danger to the public, they said.

"The police are on site with a large contingent", the police wrote in a statement. A special task force (SEK) and a police helicopter were also deployed. "The search measures are in full swing", the statement continued.

Company is a major employer in the region

The company in question produces gear wheels. It is family-owned and, by its own account, part of a manufacturer of storage and organization systems. The company has been manufacturing precision gears for more than five decades.

Mayor Timo Frey expressed his dismay. The company is well-known in the region and is a major employer, he told the news agency DPA. He estimated that up to 400 people worked for the company. He was initially unable to provide any further information.

Bad Friedrichshall has around 20,000 inhabitants and is located in the district of Heilbronn in the north of Baden-Württemberg. The town is part of the so-called European metropolitan region of Stuttgart.

The police are on the scene with a large contingent. The manhunt is in full swing. A police helicopter is also being used for this purpose. There is currently no danger to the population.