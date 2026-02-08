An avalanche plunges into the valley. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

Two men have died as a result of an avalanche on a ski tour in the French Alps. The incident occurred in the municipality of Saint-Véran.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Serious avalanche accident in the French Alps.

Two men have died on a ski tour.

The avalanche occurred at an altitude of 2300 meters. Show more

Two men have died as a result of an avalanche on a ski tour in the French Alps. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death, according to the public prosecutor in Gap, the administrative center of the affected Hautes-Alpes department. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the municipality of Saint-Véran.

"An avalanche of major proportions"

The two victims - born in 1997 and 1991 - were traveling in a group of four without a guide, it said. The two other skiers were uninjured. "It was a large-scale avalanche," the public prosecutor's office added. The avalanche occurred at an altitude of 2,300 meters.

Several people have already lost their lives this year in various mountain massifs in the Alps. On Saturday, there were also deaths and injuries in avalanches in northern Italy.