Pope Francis' coffin is carried to St. Peter's Square in the Vatican at the end of his funeral. The conclave must be called no later than 20 days after the pontiff's death. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Two cardinals from Switzerland, Kurt Koch and Emil Paul Tscherrig, will also take part in the conclave. According to one expert, however, it is rather unlikely that one of them will succeed the late Pope Francis.

All cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the papal election. This group includes two Swiss, the former Bishop of Basel, Kurt Koch, and the Vatican diplomat Emil Paul Tscherrig from Valais. De facto, they are also the only two Swiss who are eligible for the papal office. Since 1378, no one has been elected pope who has not previously been a cardinal.

Tscherrig has little chance, said Daniel Bogner, Professor of Moral Theology and Ethics at the University of Fribourg. He is a "church diplomat par excellence", hardly a politician or theologically profiled pastor. "These are the other two roles that a pope must be able to fulfill."

Koch is considered a man of the past

However, Koch's name has come up in recent days in the discussion about the successor to Pope Francis. Vatican scholars definitely considered Koch as a candidate, church historian Annalena Müller told the Tamedia newspapers on Wednesday.

However, the Freiburg theology professor Bogner was skeptical when asked: he does not consider Cardinal Koch to be a promising candidate "with all due caution". Moreover, many consider Koch to be a man from the era of Pope Benedict XVI. In terms of age, he also does not offer any long-term prospects for the Church.

In any case, the nationality of cardinals plays less of a role in the papal election than their personal profile: "The Swiss are Europeans."

Tradition and renewal

In Bogner's opinion, where the new pope comes from is ultimately of secondary importance. Nor is it simply a choice of direction between conservatives and reformers: "Yes, some conservatives would like to turn back the clock. But they are a minority and have no chance." Many, on the other hand, see that something needs to change. However, they do not agree on the speed and direction in which this should happen.

In this context, Catholicism knows the type of "conservative reformer". This is a position that wants to move forward while respecting heritage and tradition. "Even those who are called progressive do not deny that the church must remain true to its heritage. However, they are of the opinion that this heritage must be reinterpreted in light of the questions and insights of the present."

The moral theologian named the role of women in the church and the assessment of sexuality as a resource that determines identity, including in questions of interreligious dialog, as key topics. "I expect that the conclave will be all about who is trusted to carry out such a function of holding together tradition and necessary renewal."

Irreversible changes

In any case, Bogner believes that the legacy of the late Pope Francis still plays too small a role in the debate in the media. This is because the Church will be different after Francis. "Certain things will simply no longer be possible, such as an authoritarian style, the systematic disregard for women and the laity, or the repression of realities such as homosexuality."

With a little distance, we will see how much Francis' pontificate has changed the Church. "It is then also honest to say: 'Pope Francis has begun to change the Catholic Church, and irreversibly'." These beginnings must now be continued and given shape and form. Shaping these processes without the Church falling apart is the requirement profile for the new Pope.