Two Swiss women were killed in a traffic accident on the A5 in southern Germany. (File photo) Keystone

Two Swiss nationals were killed in a serious traffic accident in Germany. Several vehicles were involved in the accident following a collision that occurred while changing lanes.

Noemi Hüsser

Two Swiss nationals were killed in a car accident on Saturday in southern Germany. According to media reports, a collision occurred while changing lanes on the A5 highway near Appenweier in Baden-Württemberg. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern confirmed the deaths.

According to a report by “Blick” on Monday, two young Swiss women died in the collision in southern Germany and the subsequent pileup, which drew several cars into the accident.

According to a statement by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to Keystone-SDA, the Swiss Consulate General in Stuttgart is in contact with the relevant authorities and is providing support to the victims’ families. No further details were provided for reasons of privacy and data protection.