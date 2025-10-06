  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Incident shakes small US town Two teenagers die on e-bike tour - 17-year-old charged with murder

ai-scrape

6.10.2025 - 22:30

The fatal incident took place in the small US town of Cranford.
The fatal incident took place in the small US town of Cranford.
Google Street View

In a suburb of New Jersey, two teenage girls were hit and killed by a car while on a bike ride. A 17-year-old boy is now on trial for murder.

06.10.2025, 22:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two 17-year-old girls were hit and fatally injured by an SUV while on a bike ride in Cranford, New Jersey.
  • A suspect of the same age has now been charged with two counts of murder.
  • The crime shook the small town, where numerous memorial services were held and over 150,000 dollars in donations were collected.
Show more

Two best friends, both 17 years old, went on a bike tour in Cranford in the US state of New Jersey a week ago. The trip ended tragically: both were hit by a car and fatally injured. Now a 17-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of murder, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

According to investigators, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday on a side street in Cranford. The two teenagers were riding an e-bike together when an SUV plowed into them at high speed. The vehicle hit them head-on and the teenage girls were thrown several meters. Both later succumbed to their serious injuries in hospital.

The SUV driver initially fled the scene, but was arrested shortly afterwards in a nearby town. Shortly after the incident, "CNN" reported that it was probably not an accident. Investigators assume that the teenager deliberately hit one of the two schoolgirls. He had allegedly been harassing and stalking her for weeks.

"She was my best friend"

A GoFundMe account to support the families has already raised over 150,000 dollars. Police have not yet released any details about the suspect's motive.

Several funeral services were held in the small town of Cranford, population 24,000. Hundreds of people lit candles and left balloons, stuffed animals and pictures of the two girls. Among the mourners was the mother of one of the victims. "She wasn't just my daughter, she was my best friend," she told CNN.

More from the department

Russia. Selensky again criticizes deliveries of components to Moscow

RussiaSelensky again criticizes deliveries of components to Moscow

Mishap at drone pyroshow. Sparks plunge into the audience and cause panic

Mishap at drone pyroshowSparks plunge into the audience and cause panic

France. Macron tasks resigned prime minister with negotiations

FranceMacron tasks resigned prime minister with negotiations