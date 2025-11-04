Typhoon "Kalmaegi" hits Philippines: at least seven dead - Gallery The typhoon had raged with violent gusts. Image: dpa Many houses are completely under water. Image: dpa At least seven people have lost their lives as a result of "Kalmaegi". Image: dpa "Kalmaegi" made landfall several times in the Philippines. Image: dpa Many rescue workers tried to help the people. Image: dpa Numerous houses lay in ruins. Image: dpa Cars were piled on top of each other by the typhoon. Image: dpa Eastern and central regions of the island state were particularly affected. Image: dpa Some of the damage was extensive. Image: dpa Some people had to wade through waist-high water. Image: dpa Typhoon "Kalmaegi" hits Philippines: at least seven dead - Gallery The typhoon had raged with violent gusts. Image: dpa Many houses are completely under water. Image: dpa At least seven people have lost their lives as a result of "Kalmaegi". Image: dpa "Kalmaegi" made landfall several times in the Philippines. Image: dpa Many rescue workers tried to help the people. Image: dpa Numerous houses lay in ruins. Image: dpa Cars were piled on top of each other by the typhoon. Image: dpa Eastern and central regions of the island state were particularly affected. Image: dpa Some of the damage was extensive. Image: dpa Some people had to wade through waist-high water. Image: dpa

Violent gusts, meter-high tidal waves, destroyed houses: Typhoon "Kalmaegi" hits the Philippines. There is also great concern in Vietnam and Thailand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Typhoon "Kalmaegi" has killed at least seven people in the Philippines and caused severe flooding.

Tens of thousands had to leave their homes.

The storm is moving on to Vietnam and Thailand, where further heavy rain threatens. Show more

In the Philippines, Typhoon Kalmaegi has claimed the lives of at least seven people. The cyclone brought hurricane-force gusts, heavy rainfall and meter-high tidal waves to parts of the island nation, especially in the eastern and central regions. According to the civil protection authorities, most of the victims drowned and one man was killed by a falling tree.

Local authorities said that the death toll could rise. Several families in the district of Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City were swept away by the floodwaters. There are fears that twelve people may have lost their lives.

According to the authorities, tens of thousands of residents had to be evacuated from low-lying or endangered coastal areas. Many people took refuge from the water on the roofs of their homes. More than 130 domestic flights were canceled. The central Visayas archipelago is particularly affected.

"Kalmaegi", known as "Tino" in the Philippines, reached gusts of up to 195 kilometers per hour, according to the national weather service Pagasa. It made landfall twice during the night in the provinces of Southern Leyte and Cebu. Numerous houses were damaged, roads flooded and power lines cut. "Everything is under water here in Cebu City, we've never experienced anything like this before," said Councillor Joel Garganera in a radio interview.

"Life-threatening storm surges"

According to Pagasa, there is a "high risk of life-threatening and destructive storm surges with heights of more than three meters within the next 36 hours", especially in low-lying or unprotected coastal areas.

The Philippines is hit by an average of around 20 typhoons every year. The particularly severe storm "Haiyan" killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.

Concern in Vietnam and Thailand too

According to forecasts, "Kalmaegi" will move on over the next few days and will probably reach Vietnam by the end of the week. In the Southeast Asian country, heavy rainfall had caused dramatic flooding with dozens of deaths in the past few days. The masses of water mainly affected the center of the country, especially the region around the popular tourist destinations of Hue, Hoi An and Da Nang.

In Thailand too, where there has been unusually heavy rainfall for the time of year for days, "Kalmaegi" could bring further heavy rain between Friday and Sunday, the media reported, citing the meteorological authority (TMD). Northern regions in particular, such as around the city of Chiang Rai, which is popular with tourists, could be affected.