Tilman Fertitta is a billionaire, a friend of Trump's, and the U.S. ambassador to Italy. He is now making a stopover in the lagoon city aboard his massive yacht. This has sparked protests.

Here's what it's all about U.S. Ambassador and billionaire Tilman Fertitta is touring Italy aboard his 117-meter-long mega-yacht, the “Boardwalk.”

In Venice, several hundred people protested against the mega-yacht docking in the lagoon city.

The police have cordoned off access to the yacht. There have been some minor disturbances.

While on a tour of Italy aboard his mega-yacht, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, has now run into trouble in Venice as well. Several hundred people protested the fact that the billionaire and confidant of U.S. President Donald Trump had anchored his yacht, the “Boardwalk,” in the lagoon city.

Near St. Mark's Square, police cordoned off access to the 117-meter-long yacht, both on the water and on land. This also led to some minor disturbances.

At the same time, the enormous ship drew a large crowd of onlookers, both locals and tourists. It’s not uncommon for the owners of such mega-yachts to flaunt their wealth against this world-famous backdrop.Similar scenes were also seen last year at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This weekend, a large fireworks display will take place in Venice as part of a city festival.

"Coastal Diplomacy" by a Super-Rich Individual

With an estimated net worth of more than 11 billion U.S. dollars (about 10 billion euros), Fertitta is one of the richest Americans. He also owns the Houston Rockets basketball team.

He describes his tour of Italy as “coastal diplomacy” to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Protests have already taken place at earlier stops along the way. After Venice, the tour continues on to Trieste.