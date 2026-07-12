Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are once again escalating dramatically. Following an attack on a container ship, the U.S. bombed targets in Iran again overnight. Tehran has responded by completely blocking the Strait of Hormuz and has announced further retaliation.

ARCHIVE – Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, speaks at a press conference upon his arrival for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa

Here's what it's all about The U.S. has attacked targets in Iran for the third time in a week.

Following an incident involving a container ship, Tehran is closing the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

This means that hopes for a diplomatic solution and the reopening of this important trade route are now a distant prospect for the time being. Summary created with

According to its own statements, the U.S. military has attacked targets in Iran overnight for the third time in a week.

The attack was a response to an assault by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Cypriot-flagged container ship “GFS Galaxy” in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) announced on the platform X. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had previously reported that they had fired warning shots at a ship in the strait that had endangered maritime security.

Several ships had previously attempted to sail along an unauthorized route and ignored orders from the Revolutionary Guards to correct their course, the Revolutionary Guards announced via their Sepah News channel on Telegram. As a result of this incident, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until further notice and until the end of U.S. interventions in the region. Transit is prohibited. Addressing the U.S., the statement said that should the “aggressor” launch new attacks against Iran, they would respond with further attacks on “hostile bases” in the region.

Hopes for a prompt agreement on orderly shipping traffic through the strait appear to have been dashed for the time being. There is no prospect of the situation in the Gulf easing for the time being.

According to CENTCOM, a civilian crew member of the “GFS Galaxy” is missing. The ship is reportedly unable to continue its voyage due to a fire on board and significant damage to the engine room. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a container ship was damaged east of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz. A fire reportedly broke out on board. Authorities were investigating the incident. It was initially unclear whether the ship in question was the “GFS Galaxy.”

Centcom: Iran Is Violating the Framework Agreement

The statement from Centcom went on to say that, by attacking the ship, Iran had missed yet another opportunity to abide by the framework agreement negotiated with the U.S. in mid-June. Tehran has failed. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on X that Iran had made a bad decision. “Now it has to pay the price.”

Iranian media outlets, such as the English-language broadcaster Press TV, reported explosions in the port city of Bushehr and other locations in the south of the country along the Persian Gulf.

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Representatives from Washington and Tehran had agreed in mid-June on a framework agreement intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, they were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also includes a demand for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for trade. A ceasefire had been in effect since early April. Nevertheless, new attacks continued to occur.

The U.S. called for a commitment to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open

According to media reports, the U.S. had actually demanded that Iran commit to free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and had given Tehran a deadline of Saturday to do so, as reported by several U.S. media outlets. The Iranian leadership was supposed to publicly assure that the strait was open and that Iran would refrain from attacking commercial ships, according to reports by the website “Axios” and the “Wall Street Journal,” among others, citing U.S. government officials. That now appears unlikely to happen.

In the days leading up to this, attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz had sparked renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump had recently threatened Tehran, but at the same time had indicated a willingness to engage in talks.

Reports: Oman Proposes Fee-Free Shipping

According to a media report, Oman had also put forward a proposal for toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposal, shipping traffic on the southern route would be unrestricted, as it was before the war, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source. "Axios" reporter Barak Ravid confirmed the proposal on X. According to CNN, permits from Tehran would be required for the northern route along the Iranian coast, though no fees would be charged there either.

Representatives from Iran and Oman had previously negotiated an agreement on shipping traffic in the Omani capital, Muscat. On the Omani side, Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi led the talks, while on the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi did so.

Negotiations as Part of the Framework Agreement

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that talks would continue at both the technical and political levels. Oman did not provide any details about the proposal. According to reporter Ravid, Iran had not yet given its approval.

The framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran stipulates that Tehran is to reach an agreement with Oman, in consultation with neighboring countries, on the future administration of the strait. U.S. President Trump had repeatedly described a toll as unacceptable.

Iran's Leadership Vows Revenge After Khamenei's Funeral

Meanwhile, following the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian leadership has vowed revenge for his death. “Revenge is the demand of our people and must certainly be carried out,” read a statement attributed to Khamenei’s son and successor, Mojtaba, which was read on state television.

Khamenei was killed on February 28 in an Israeli airstrike on his official residence in Tehran. The United States and Israel subsequently waged war against Iran for more than five weeks—until a ceasefire was agreed upon in early April.