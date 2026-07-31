At an international AIDS conference, the U.S. State Department displayed a map of Africa with completely incorrect labels. Nigeria was placed in the middle of the Sahara, and Mozambique was shown on the Horn of Africa. According to a Reuters analysis, the map bore a watermark indicating the use of OpenAI tools.

Nigeria in the Sahara U.S. Government Incorrectly Labels Every African Country on a Map

Here's what it's all about During a U.S. presentation at the AIDS conference in Rio de Janeiro, every African country was mislabeled.

According to Reuters, the map used bore a watermark indicating that it was created using OpenAI tools.

The U.S. State Department took responsibility and explained that the presentation had been hastily altered shortly before the event. Summary created with

Nigeria is located in the middle of the Sahara, Mozambique is suddenly on the Horn of Africa, and the Ivory Coast is on the wrong side of the continent: A presentation by the U.S. State Department is causing a stir with a map of Africa that is completely mislabeled.

The presentation was shown at the International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro. It appeared during a presentation on new U.S. health agreements. Attendees took photos of the map and subsequently shared the images online.

Reuters reviewed a video of the presentation and found that all of the African countries had been mislabeled.

The map apparently has an AI watermark

An analysis by the news agency also revealed that the image contained a watermark indicating it was created using OpenAI tools. The company said it was investigating the report.

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The available information does not indicate whether or how exactly artificial intelligence was used in the production of the map.

Several glaring geographical errors were particularly noticeable. Nigeria was depicted as a landlocked country in the Sahara, even though it is located on the Gulf of Guinea. Mozambique was moved from southeastern Africa to the Horn of Africa. Instead of being in the west, Ivory Coast ended up on the other side of the continent.

Presentation Changed at the Last Minute

The U.S. State Department took responsibility for the incident. A team member had hurriedly altered the presentation shortly before the event.

"We take full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation this has caused among the participants and, in particular, among our African partners," the ministry stated.

The presentation was given by Jeff Graham, the top U.S. health official for the AIDS relief program known as PEPFAR. He did not respond to inquiries from Reuters.

Thousands See the Wrong Map

The first images appeared in a post by AIDS expert Emily Bass. The map then spread widely, particularly on LinkedIn. According to Reuters, one post received around 40,000 views.

Matt Petit, who studies artificial intelligence and geopolitics at the Atlantic Council think tank, sharply criticized the lack of oversight: “Whoever created and approved this slide didn’t know where the countries of Africa are located and didn’t think it was necessary to review the work.”

The State Department stated that, despite the glitch, the discussions at the conference had been constructive. The U.S. remains committed to supporting the fight against AIDS with concrete results.