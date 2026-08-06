Anthony Fauci refused to testify more than 100 times during a hearing. Now, a Republican-led Senate committee has initiated proceedings for contempt of Congress. However, it is unlikely that criminal charges will be filed.

Dispute Over the Origin of COVID-19 U.S. Senate Committee Finds Fauci Guilty—Will He Now Face Trial?

Here's what it's all about A U.S. Senate committee has accused Anthony Fauci of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify.

During a hearing, Fauci invoked his right against self-incrimination more than 100 times.

To refer the matter to the judiciary, 60 votes would be needed in the Senate—but the Republicans have only 53. Summary created with

The long-running dispute between Republican Senator Rand Paul and former U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has reached a new level of escalation. On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security voted to hold Fauci accountable for contempt of Congress.

The decision was made along party lines. Fauci had invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during a hearing last week, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. This amendment protects people from having to incriminate themselves through their testimony.

Paul accuses Fauci of failing to answer the committee's questions despite a subpoena. "The chairman instructed Anthony Fauci to answer. He refused," said the Republican. Paul has repeatedly stated that he wants to see Fauci in jail.

The bill is likely to fail in the Senate

However, the committee’s decision does not yet formally accuse Fauci of contempt before the entire Congress. For that to happen, the full Senate would have to pass the resolution with 60 votes. Because Republicans hold only 53 seats in the Senate, this is considered highly unlikely.

Only then could the case be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. That office would have to decide whether to present the matter to a grand jury. Therefore, even a Senate resolution would not automatically lead to an indictment.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters accused Paul of conducting a rushed investigation without adequate Democratic participation. He said this approach could deter other witnesses from testifying before the committee in the future.

Can Fauci invoke his right to remain silent?

It is disputed whether Fauci was even allowed to invoke the Fifth Amendment. Former President Joe Biden had granted him a pardon as a precautionary measure for actions taken between 2014 and January 19, 2025.

Antony Fauci appeared before the committee last week. Social Democratic Party

Republicans therefore argue that Fauci can no longer put himself at risk with his answers. His supporters counter that false or inaccurate statements during the current hearing could trigger new investigations into possible perjury. The issue is also controversial among legal experts.

Furthermore, Fauci made a brief statement at the beginning of the hearing and only refused to answer further questions afterward. Republicans argue that he cannot both testify and remain silent at the same time. However, a similar case against former IRS official Lois Lerner in 2015 did not result in criminal charges.

Paul makes serious accusations

Rand Paul has been accusing Fauci for years of supporting research in China that led to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also alleged to have lied to Congress about this. Fauci strongly denies these accusations. There is no evidence that he knew the pandemic originated in a lab and misled the public.

The investigation gained new attention due to Fauci's former work cell phone. Republican Senator Ron Johnson stated that he had received the device. It could provide answers to questions that Fauci had not answered during the hearing.

Republicans in the House of Representatives and in the state of Florida also announced further investigations. The committee’s decision is thus primarily another step in the political and legal battle that has dogged Fauci since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.