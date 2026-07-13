After weeks of speculation, Mitch McConnell has released details about his health for the first time. The U.S. senator lost consciousness after a fall and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

For weeks, there had been speculation about U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's health. Now he has spoken out.

Here's what it's all about Mitch McConnell briefly lost consciousness after a fall in mid-June and was treated in the hospital for mild pneumonia.

The 84-year-old is currently in rehabilitation and, on medical advice, will not return to the U.S. Senate for the time being.

McConnell shaped the Republican Party in the Senate for many years and had already made headlines in 2023 after a fall that left him with a concussion and health issues. Summary created with

After weeks of uncertainty, U.S. Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has provided clarity regarding his health. The 84-year-old, who led his party in the Senate for many years, announced through his office that he had been hospitalized in mid-June following a fall. He also posted a photo showing him and his wife.

He said he had not suffered any serious injuries, but had briefly lost consciousness. While in the hospital, he had been treated for pneumonia, which, however, was mild. “I had neither a heart attack nor a stroke. I have neither tumors nor bleeding,” McConnell said.

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He is now in rehabilitation. “As frustrating as it is, this process takes time. And on the advice of my doctors, I won’t be able to return to the Senate anytime soon to participate in votes.” In an accompanying statement, his doctor noted that McConnell had survived polio as a child. Several falls over the past year were attributed to the aftereffects of the disease.

McConnell's statement was released on Sunday—the same day it was announced that his fellow Republican, Lindsey Graham, had died unexpectedly on Saturday at the age of 71.

Health Is Not the First Time This Topic Has Come Up

The ultra-conservative politician has long been regarded a key power broker in U.S. politics, and has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985. Before John Thune became the Republican majority leader there, McConnell steered his party’s fortunes in the chamber for years. In doing so, he made history as the longest-serving party leader in the Senate.

He also led the Republicans there during Donald Trump's first term as president—and accordingly played an important role during that term. During Trump's second term, however, he also drew attention for his criticism of Trump's policies.

McConnell has made headlines in the past due to health issues. In 2023, for example, he fell during a private dinner at a hotel in Washington. He suffered a concussion and was treated at a hospital as a result. As a result, he had moments of confusion during press conferences, which fueled concerns about his health.

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