Is AI a better boss? A U.S. startup wants to test exactly that and plans to acquire companies to do so. After all, the system has already proven successful in a video game.

A U.S. startup wants to have companies run almost entirely by artificial intelligence.

Tested in a video game U.S. Startup Plans to Buy Companies and Have Them Run by AI

Here's what it's all about The U.S. startup Skyfall AI plans to acquire companies and then have them run by artificial intelligence.

As a first step, the company plans to acquire a small business for up to $1 million.

In the video game *RollerCoaster Tycoon*, where players have to manage an amusement park, the AI has already proven successful. Summary created with

A U.S. startup is currently causing quite a stir in the tech scene with a bold plan. Skyfall AI has developed AI systems designed to make long-term decisions that are typically made by (human) executives in companies.

Now, Starfall AI wants to put its technology to the test in the real world by acquiring a small company for up to $1 million and having its AI manage a large portion of the business.

"We would love to hear from you"

"Skyfall is developing AI agents capable of running a company independently, and we’re proving this by acquiring software companies to operate them ourselves," according to the company’s website, accompanied by the invitation: “If you’ve developed a real product with paying customers and are ready to sell it, we’d love to hear from you.”

According to the U.S. magazine "Forbes", the AI model is expected to take on numerous tasks, including overseeing pricing, marketing, customer support, finance, and day-to-day operations. The goal is to double the acquired company’s revenue in just six months.

According to Skyfall AI, traditional language models have significant limitations for this purpose. The company has therefore developed a benchmark designed to measure how AI models adapt to changing business conditions. According to the research, current models performed well on simple tasks but struggled with more complex tasks where decisions had long-term consequences.

Tested on a video game

As a supposed solution, Skyfall AI developed what are known as “Enterprise World Models.” These are AI systems that focus on continuous learning and the modeling of the real world.

The developers ultimately tested their AI in a video game. “Last year, we started with the video game RollerCoaster Tycoon,” Sam Pasupalak told Forbes. “In it, you basically run an entire amusement park and try to maximize revenue. The AI’s success in this game gave us the confidence that we can operate within a simulated company. The next step is to acquire a real company.”