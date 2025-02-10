The debate continues after the first chancellor's debate. Markus Söder celebrates Friedrich Merz as the clear winner. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil praises Olaf Scholz for his "fact-strong" performance.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the aftermath of the TV duel between Scholz and Merz, CSU leader Markus Söder and SPD leader Lars Klingbeil argue about the winner of the debate.

Right at the start, Söder completely loses it.

"Spiegel" journalist Melanie Amann, who sat at the table as a neutral observer, saw Merz as having a slight advantage. Show more

The first TV duel between the candidates for chancellor was also the subject of heated political debate afterwards. On Caren Miosga's ARD talk show, CSU leader Markus Söder and SPD leader Lars Klingbeil meet immediately after the debate.

Right at the beginning, Söder is completely thrown off his game. When the presenter asks him to make a positive point about Scholz's performance, Söder falters. "Oh... uh... phew, I'll have to think about that now." And then says: "I thought it was positive that he tried to show emotion. You don't really see that from Scholz." Ultimately, he sees the duel as an "open exchange of blows." Naturally clear to him: "Merz was the clear winner."

Söder: "Scholz looked like after five Red Bulls"

Scholz's performance was irritating for Söder. "I was surprised about Olaf Scholz. Always just 'I'm the greatest, I'm the best'. And when he came under pressure, he became aggressive." Then came Söder's sharpest point: "He seemed as if he had drunk five Red Bulls. He almost went through the roof!"

Scholz had shouted "How stupid do you have to be?" several times during the TV duel - a moment that Miosga described as an emotional highlight. But Söder saw it differently: "Inappropriate for a chancellor who accuses others of bad behavior."

SPD leader Klingbeil vehemently disagreed with Söder's analysis. Scholz was "factually strong" and made it clear that mistakes had been made in the government - including by him. "He made it clear that he should have taken action earlier," said Klingbeil.

Merz, on the other hand, Klingbeil said, had become entangled in contradictions. "A man who is almost 70 years old and has never been in charge can easily claim that everything is going better with him."

Expert opinion: slight advantage for Merz

"Spiegel" journalist Melanie Amann, who sat at the table as a neutral observer, saw Merz as having a slight advantage. "Scholz has the expertise, but sometimes it comes across as professional idiocy." She spoke of a "narrow points victory" for Merz.

Söder took the opportunity for a final attack: "Scholz is silent too much. A chancellor has to show his colors in a situation like this."

Finally, presenter Caren Miosga asked journalist Amann whether a coalition between the CDU/CSU and SPD was conceivable. Amann picks up on a circulating rumor: "There are disturbing rumors that you, Mr Söder, might be sitting at the cabinet table."

Markus Söder reacted with obvious irritation: "Well, I don't want to, but what would be disturbing for you now?" Amann explains: "For the mood in the coalition." Söder is surprised: "Why do you find me disturbing now? Now I'm really appalled."