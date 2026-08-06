After 20 years, the euro banknotes are set to get a new design. One of the designs features the world-famous scientist Marie Curie. This hasn't gone over well with some men online: Instead of honoring her achievements, some are making fun of her appearance.

This is what the new 20-euro bill might look like: featuring two-time Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie on the front.

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Here's what it's all about The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to redesign euro banknotes for the first time in 20 years and is holding a vote on ten designs through September 21.

There are two series to choose from: “European Culture,” featuring famous figures such as Marie Curie and Beethoven, and “Rivers and Birds,” featuring nature motifs and EU institutions.

Online, the planned 20-euro bill featuring Marie Curie has drawn particular criticism after streamers made derogatory comments about it. Summary created with

After 20 years, it’s time for a change: The euro banknotes are set to get a new design. At the end of July, the European Central Bank (ECB) presented ten designs for the future banknotes. Until September 21, Europeans can vote for their favorite in an online survey.

"It is time to introduce a new design to ensure that all Europeans can identify even more strongly with the euro banknotes," said Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, in a statement.

At the same time, the ECB aims to make the banknotes even more counterfeit-resistant by incorporating modern security features, improve their recognizability and accessibility for everyone, and place greater emphasis on environmental sustainability in their production.

In early 2025, the European Central Bank finalized the themes for two possible series of new banknotes: “European Culture” and “Rivers and Birds.”

Faces and Symbols of Europe

The "Culture" theme highlights figures who have shaped art, music, science, and literature in Europe. These include opera singer Maria Callas on the five-euro bill, composer Ludwig van Beethoven on the ten-euro bill, and physicist and chemist Marie Curie on the 20-euro bill.

The 50-euro bill would feature the writer Miguel de Cervantes, while the higher denominations would feature the painter Leonardo da Vinci and the pacifist and writer Bertha von Suttner.

In late July, the ECB unveiled the designs for the new euro banknotes. www.imago-images.de

The alternative series features nature. Each banknote depicts a European bird species in a river landscape. The reverse side shows the European Union’s most important institutions.

Groundbreaking research and two Nobel Prizes

As is often the case with new banknotes, everyone has an opinion about them. Especially on social media, the potential designs are being scrutinized, praised, or criticized. This time, the 20-euro note featuring Marie Curie is taking the brunt of the criticism.

As a reminder, Curie was a Polish-French physicist and chemist whose groundbreaking research laid the foundations for the study of radioactivity.

Together with her husband, Pierre Curie, she discovered the elements polonium and radium in 1898, coined the term “radioactivity,” and remains the only person to date to have been awarded Nobel Prizes in two different natural sciences (physics and chemistry).

Her work had far-reaching implications for modern radiation therapy, radiology, and nuclear medicine.

Curie Described as "Ugly"

But that’s not what people are talking about online—it’s her appearance. A German streamer named Marli has been going viral because of this since last week. In one of his streams, he reacts to the possible designs and says about Curie: “Dude, if you put that ugly thing on my 20-euro bill...” He also compares her to Vitalik Buterin, the founder of the crypto company “Ethereum.”

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His reaction to the Nobel laureate has not been well received online. In response, users are posting videos explaining who Curie was and what she accomplished in her life. They also emphasize how unfair it is to reduce her to her appearance.

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A short time later, Marli also commented on Curie and his reaction to her during a livestream. He said he had thought Marie Curie was depicted on the 100-euro bill, not the 20-euro bill. The 100-euro bill features Leonardo da Vinci. He also pointed out that he had praised the five-euro bill, which features a woman—namely, Maria Callas. As for the twenty-euro bill, he says he was ultimately “just joking.”

“What you make of a joke,” he says in the livestream. He also says that many people accused him of knowing who she was but deliberately pretending not to recognize her in order to reduce her to her appearance.

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Marli isn't the only German streamer who has made derogatory remarks about Curie. Beraat did so as well. He called Curie an “ugly ass mega mind,” which roughly translates to “ugly giant head” in German.

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He later apologizes for his comment in a video. “I’m really, really sorry,” he says in the TikTok video. “I honestly didn’t know who she was or that she had won two Nobel Prizes.” He had nothing more to say, except that he “finds it crazy” that he first learned about Curie on TikTok and not in school or elsewhere, even though she is “such an amazing person,” according to Beraat.

He admits that he “talked a load of crap,” but says he didn’t pretend to know who she was in order to reduce her to her appearance.

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In the comments below the videos, some people express dissatisfaction with the “apologies”: They argue that the two are merely apologizing for not recognizing Curie, and not really for the statement they made. Others, however, feel that one can hardly blame them, since very few people would likely recognize Curie at first glance.

The new euro banknotes are still just drafts. It remains to be seen whether Marie Curie will actually appear on them. The results of the public consultation on the designs are not expected until late 2026, once the voting process is complete.