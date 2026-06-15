British Prime Minister Keir Starmer cited the protection of children as the reason for the move. Jack Taylor/PA Wire/dpa

The UK government plans to ban several social media platforms for children and teenagers under the age of 16. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this at a press conference in London.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UK government plans to ban social media platforms for those under 16.

The law is set to be passed before Christmas and take effect in early 2027.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer cites protection against bullying, addiction, and mental health issues as the rationale for the move. Show more

The British government plans to ban social media for children and teenagers under the age of 16. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this at a press conference in London. The law is set to be passed before Christmas and take effect in early 2027.

“Social media makes children unhappy,” said the Prime Minister. He noted that the decision was not an easy one, as social media has also brought benefits to young people. Nevertheless, given the risks and negative consequences, a complete ban is the right decision. “Today is a big day for our country,” said Starmer.

The United Kingdom is thus following Australia’s lead. In December 2025, Australia became the first country in the world to introduce a general social media ban for those under 16. Since then, more and more European countries have sought to follow suit.

Starmer also announced “world-leading” measures regarding gaming and live-streaming platforms. Under these measures, adult strangers will no longer be able to use the chat function to contact children.

Ban can be circumvented

Critics of a ban fear, among other things, that it could be easily circumvented by teenagers. In Australia, for example, many young people were able to continue using platforms despite the ban by accessing VPN services or creating accounts with a fake birthdate.

Discussions regarding restrictions on social media platforms for minors are currently taking place in many European countries. Several EU countries, including France, Spain, Greece, Norway, and Austria, have already announced plans to enact laws banning social media for minors under a certain age. This is another reason why the European Union is under pressure, as only the European Commission has the authority to regulate major platform operators.