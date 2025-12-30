Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking a residence of President Putin with drones. Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking a residence of President Putin with drones - Selenskyj rejects the accusations and speaks of a Russian orchestration.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Ukraine of attacking a residence of President Vladimir Putin. On Monday night, the president's state residence in the Novgorod region was attacked with 91 long-range drones. These were completely repelled and there were no casualties or damage.

According to Russian media, this was Putin's Valdai residence. He is said to often spend his weekends there with his family.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately rejected the accusations. According to Selenskyj, Russia wanted the accusations to hinder progress in the talks between Ukraine and the USA.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately denied the accusations. (archive picture) Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

On the contrary, the government in Moscow was preparing the ground for an attack on Ukrainian government buildings in Kiev. The US should respond to the Russian threats accordingly, the President demanded. He had also already spoken to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the "Russian fake news", he wrote on the online platform X.

"This is not good"

US President Donald Trump criticized the alleged Ukrainian attack on a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "That's not good," Trump said after confirming that he had been informed by Putin.

Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said the Kremlin hoped the US would understand that Russia was reconsidering its position in the negotiations following the alleged terrorist attack on Putin's estate.

The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 29, 2025

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, wrote on Platform X that Zelenskyi would now have to hide for the rest of his life: "The stinking bastard from Kiev is trying to torpedo the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, at least now he'll have to hide for the rest of his worthless life." Selenskyj, on the other hand, repeatedly emphasizes that his country strives for peace like no other.

Trump was "shocked" by the accounts

Trump was "shocked" by Putin's descriptions, claimed Ushakov. "In view of the state terrorism carried out by Kiev, the Russian side cannot act differently," he emphasized with regard to the statement that Russia was now putting its position in the peace negotiations to the test.

"This was expressed very clearly," said Ushakov. At the same time, Putin emphasized "that the Russian side wants to continue to work closely and fruitfully with its American partners to find ways to peace".

Putin's foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov. (archive picture) Maxim Shemetov/Reuters Pool via AP/dpa

Trump confirmed that Putin had informed him about the alleged drone attack. In this context, he pointed out that he had not issued a release of Tomahawk weapons in October, which Ukraine had requested.

The cruise missile has a long range and could have enabled Ukraine to fire it deep into the Russian hinterland. The US president said: "It's one thing to be offensive because they (Russia) have been offensive. "But it's another thing to attack his house."

Criticism from his own camp

Trump received criticism for his statements from his own camp. Republican Congressman Don Bacon, a former Air Force general and member of the Defense Committee, wrote on Platform X: "President Trump and his team should get their facts straight before apportioning blame. Putin is known to blatantly lie."

President Trump and his team should get the facts first before assuming blame. Putin is a well known boldface liar. https://t.co/wHf1HXWcGM — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) December 29, 2025

Selenskyj had negotiated an end to the war with Trump in the USA on Sunday, without any tangible result. "It is clear that we had a meeting with Trump yesterday, and it is clear that it is a failure for the Russians if there is no scandal between us and America, but we make progress. They don't want to end this war," said Selenskyj. He again called for pressure on Russia to end the war.

Ukraine has repeatedly defended itself against Moscow's war of aggression, which has been going on for almost four years, with drone attacks on Russian targets.