Despite ongoing fighting, Ukraine and Russia have once again exchanged the bodies of soldiers.

Kyiv has received 522 fallen soldiers’ remains, according to the Ukrainian Coordination Staff for Prisoners of War Affairs. According to reports from state agencies, 33 bodies were handed over to the Russian side.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russia has thus handed over the remains of more than 20,000 dead Ukrainians to Kyiv. In return, Moscow received more than 600 bodies. Due to the slow but steady Russian advance, the Ukrainian army is not always able to recover its own dead.

Only Estimates of Military Casualties

Casualty figures are subject to secrecy on both sides. Estimates suggest that the Ukrainian side has suffered more than 190,000 dead and missing. On the Russian side, irreplaceable losses are already estimated at more than 350,000.

As of May, the United Nations reported the number of civilians killed at just over 16,100. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.